Big Ten Conference Unveils Men's Basketball Schedules
Past the midway point of September and a basketball schedule has officially been released.
The Big Ten Conference unveiled the schedules for all league men's and women's basketball teams Thursday. The men's slate is 20 games. Teams will play 14 others once and three opponents twice.
Nebraska opens Big Ten play on the road at Michigan State on Dec. 7. The Big Red then come home for a pair of games against Indiana (Dec. 13) and UCLA (Jan. 4). The Huskers will make a West Coast trip in early February to face Oregon (Feb. 2) and Washington (Feb. 5).
The two-play opponents for Nebraska are Iowa, Ohio State, and Maryland. NU will face Iowa on the road Jan. 7 and at home to close the season on March 9.
The Big Ten Conference Tournament is slated for March 12-16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Huskers open the season Nov. 4 at home against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Before that, the men's and women's teams will introduce themselves to Husker Nation at Opening Night.
Nebraska's nonconference slate, including a tournament in Hawai'i, can be found here.
The Huskers return three starters from a team that went 23-11 and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. Seniors Brice Williams and Juwan Gary anchor a Husker attack that returns seven letterwinners and adds seven transfers for the upcoming season for Big Ten Coach of the Year Fred Hoiberg.
