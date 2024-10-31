Nebraska-UCLA Preview with Zaid Qureshi, Host of the Bruin Source Podcast
After back-to-back road losses against two of the Big Ten’s best teams, the Huskers return home Saturday to face UCLA. The Bruins will come into Lincoln at 2-5, having struggled under first year head coach DeShaun Foster. Most betting lines currently have Nebraska favored by between 6 and 7 points.
I talked to Zaid Qureshi, host of the Bruin Source Podcast, to get the UCLA perspective on the upcoming game.
Interview with Zaid Qureshi, Host of the Bruin Source Podcast
It’s DeShaun Foster’s first year at UCLA and first time ever as a head coach. The Bruins started off with a bear of a schedule that included Indiana, LSU, Oregon, and Penn State. After a close loss to Minnesota and a win over Rutgers, they seem to have found a groove. What are the vibes like around the fan base right now? What are the expectations for the remainder of the season?
Vibes are better after Rutgers, but I think the fanbase overall is pretty jaded. It would take a couple of wins strung together to really start getting some more positive feeling around Bruin Nation. Expectations are still pretty low. If by some miracle we scrape together 5 wins (with one over Southern Cal), I think it would go a long way with the fanbase.
UCLA has struggled to run the ball but they’ve had more success through the air. This week, Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White praised quarterback Ethan Garbers’ abilities. How good has Garbers been?
Garbers has had an up and down season. When he’s settled in and has some time, he can be a very good QB. However, if you speed him up and hit him a few times, he’s prone to making mistakes. The key for Ethan is to get the ball out quickly and make sure the playcalling supports that. I’d expect Tony White (a Bruin btw!) to pressure him and see how he handles it, especially with our bad OL.
The win over Rutgers may have surprised some people around the Big Ten. What was the key to that win?
Eric Bienemy finally called a game on offense that actually maximized our strengths (skill players) and schemed around weaknesses (OL). That included quick passing and moving the pocket to allow Garbers to operate. It was easily our most effective offensive showing and we were able to operate against a pretty depleted Rutgers defense.
What’s been the strength of UCLA’s defense this season? Is there one thing they try to hang their hat on?
Run defense has been largely solid. DT Jay Toia, LBs Kain Medrano and Carson Schwesinger have all combined to be a really effective unit against the run. Ikaika Malloe has been scheming a pretty solid defense with the talent he has, especially with a thin and middling secondary.
Who have been some key contributors for the Bruins so far this year? Who should Husker fans be worried about?
On defense Jay Toia at DT has been good. LB Carson Schwesinger has been a revelation and is a tackling machine. On offense, our WR corps have a ton of talent between J. Michael Sturdivant, Rico Flores and Titus Mokiao Atimalala. TE Moliki Motavao has been a good outlet for Garbers as well.
Nebraska and UCLA have occasionally met throughout the years, but this will be their first time playing as conference mates. Is this considered a big game in the Bruin Common Fans’ eyes?
I think Bruin fans have always appreciated playing Nebraska. The Nebraska fanbase has always been awesome to interact with. There were some fun battles during the Mora years, highlighted by the very classy tributes for UCLA’s Nick Pasquale who passed away that year, and there’s a lot of respect for the Huskers in Westwood.
What have you seen from Nebraska and does it make you feel better or worse about UCLA’s chances on Saturday?
Nebraska’s offense seems like it’s been a bit up and down and Dylan Raiola has come back to earth a bit (though he’s still been overall very good). Maybe the defense has some success to keep UCLA in the game if they can limit the run and shake up the freshman QB. Overall though, Nebraska’s defense is just going to be too good for UCLA and will probably have success at getting pressure on Garbers.
UCLA wins if ______.
UCLA wins if it doesn’t turn the ball over, limits penalties and can control the clock a bit on offense (aka run the ball).
Nebraska wins if ______.
Nebraska wins if it gets after Garbers and wins the turnover battle.
Final score prediction?
35-17 Nebraska
Author’s note: Thanks to Zaid Qureshi, host of the Bruin Source Podcast, for sharing his expertise with the Common Fans. Both the Common Fan Podcast (Nebraska) and the Bruin Source Podcast (UCLA) are members of The College Huddle, the largest fan-led online college sports podcast community, made up of one podcast from each fan base represented.
