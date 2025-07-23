Huskers Opposing Coach Makes Big Admission at Big Ten Media Days
The Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to College Park this season to face the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps are a team in turmoil and have a locker room that their coach readily admitted he lost last season.
Speaking at the Big Ten Media Days, Terrapins coach Mike Locksley admitted he lost the locker room. If he does not get it back early this season, the Huskers might have an easy time with the Terrapins on Oct. 11.
"Coach Locks lost his locker room. We had haves and have nots for the first time," Locksley said. "The landscape of college football taught me a valuable lesson. If I have to put my desk in the locker room, I will."
It appears as though the landscape Lockley speaks of is the new era of paying players. Last year they had to determine where the NIL money would go and Locksley had a problem with that. He also admits that revenue sharing will be an even bigger program, although he does not have to face it alone.
"Last year was tough on me as a coach," Locksley said. "I had to decide whether to pay a freshman or a third-year leader who took me to two bowl games."
Locksley assured the following that the same problem will not occur this year. He has people around him to assist in making the financial decisions and it does not all rest on his broad shoulders.
"I won't lose my locker room this year," Locksley said. "Revenue sharing allows me to close the gap between the haves and the have nots. I am looking forward to finding ways to keep and maintain the players we brought in. I am looking forward to taking care of my players the right way."
