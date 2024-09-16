Huskers Roll 34-3; Panthers Have No Anthers
Don't look now, but the Husker football program is 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
For the third consecutive week, NU has achieved three goals:
1.) Beat a team it was supposed to.
2.) Defended its home field.
3.) Didn't lose the turnover contest.
Bonus: Sunday, the Huskers moved up one notch to #22 in the AP Top 25 rankings. Illinois (3-0) sneaked up to #24, making Friday night's matchup a duel of two ranked and undefeated teams.
To be sure, Friday is the start of the "real" Husker football season: The first of nine straight Big Ten foes.
Husker fans are starting to think about the possibilities that lie before Nebraska. Can the Huskers go 7-0 entering next month's showdown with Ohio State?
Are Husker fans getting ahead of their skis with such thoughts?
Maybe so. Know this: Matt Rhule has his players believing in the possibility of greatness. Whether that goal is achieved this year or in the next couple of years remains to be seen.
Time to Dream?
The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.
Eleanor Roosevelt
Long-suffering Husker fans should dream and dream big. Why?
Anything is possible with this year's team. Rhule has developed depth on both sides of the ball. There is an abundance of both talent and depth. Nebraska's schedule seems favorable for getting wins.
With every highlight play by the offense, with every fourth and one stop by the Blackshirts, with every punt downed within the opponent's five yard line and with every win, Husker fans are going to continue to dream big. Is this the year the Huskers play in a bowl game? Is this the year the Huskers beat a team they have no business beating? Is this the year Nebraska becomes nationally relevant?
Husker fans will keep dreaming-it's their nature and their destiny. Dream big and dream often. Without dreams, reality can never be reached.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
