The Huskers are heading back to Kansas City for the second time in three years.



Nebraska and Miami (OH) will square off at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, the two schools announced Tuesday. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 11 in Lincoln, but changes to the FBS football calendar beginning next year allowed the contest to be played in what was considered Week 0 this fall.

A year ago, Husker Nation traveled well to Kansas City to watch the Huskers take down the Cincinnati Bearcats, 20-17. With Memorial Stadium operating at reduced capacity next season because of the "Big Red Rebuild" project, the return trip allows the athletic department to make up for lost ticket revenue.

“Our fans and team enjoyed the game in Kansas City a year ago, and shortly after that contest we began having discussions with the Chiefs about returning to Arrowhead,” Nebraska deputy athletic director Haven Fields said. “The 2027 schedule provided an opportunity to play a game in another great venue with Memorial Stadium at a reduced capacity, while maintaining seven games in Lincoln for our fans.”

The matchup in Kansas City will not be part of Nebraska's season ticket package for 2027. Ticket information for the game will be available at a later date. The two teams have also agreed to a second matchup, with the contest scheduled for Sept. 6, 2031, in Lincoln.

After the game in Kansas City, Nebraska will complete its 2027 nonconference schedule with home games against Northern Illinois (Sept. 4) and Northern Iowa (Sept. 18). The Huskers are expected to have a Big Ten Conference game on Sept. 11.

The 2027 season opener will be the first meeting between the Huskers and RedHawks. However, Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich hired former Miami (OH) defensive line coach Corey Brown to his staff in Lincoln last winter.



The RedHawks have gone a combined 16-12 over the last two years. They have started the 2026 season 1-2, including nonconference games against Pitt and Cincinnati.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Emmett Johnson now with the Kansas City Chiefs and DeShon Singleton on the practice squad, the Huskers will have an opportunity to rekindle relationships with some familiar faces next fall.



Johnson and Singleton were both leaders for Nebraska in 2025, with the former earning First-Team All-American honors at running back and the latter being named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention defensive back a season ago.

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