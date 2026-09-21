Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are Back and So Are the Chiefs

Styles change, but the iconic looks endure. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are a prime example.

Facing the Colts on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs outlasted their pesky foes in a 33–30 overtime thriller that took every bit of 70 minutes, culminating in a 40-yard game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker. On a night that once more featured the nimble legs and deft hands of Kenneth Walker III, who combined for 174 yards on 30 touches, the victory was defined by two 30-somethings who continue to find magic in their collective satchel.

In his second game since returning from multiple torn knee ligaments, Mahomes threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns on 8.7 yards per attempt. He now has an NFL record eight consecutive regular-season overtime wins. His prime target on Sunday night? Kelce, the 36-year-old who caught nine of his 11 targets for 101 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Throughout the evening, Kelce was unguardable for a Colts defense struggling at the second level. With Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jaylon Carlies logging the majority of the snaps at linebacker, Kelce feasted on underneath routes, sitting in the holes of zone coverage as he has for 13 seasons. None of his receptions went for more than 18 yards, but he helped Mahomes and the Chiefs methodically move the ball against Indianapolis to the tune of 523 yards on 6.7 yards per play. Notably, seven of Kelce’s receptions either resulted in first downs or a touchdown.

Last year, Kansas City struggled. For the first time in the Mahomes era, the Chiefs failed to reach the AFC championship game, posting a 6–11 mark while Mahomes missed the final three games with a torn ACL and LCL. Many thought 2025 would also be Kelce’s swan song, but he decided to return for another go-round, and his team—and quarterback—are reaping the benefits.

Through two games last season, Kelce had been mired in a funk.

In Week 1, he ran a crossing route and slammed into receiver Xavier Worthy, tearing the second-year man’s labrum. The next weekend against the Eagles, Kelce dropped a sure-fire touchdown in the fourth quarter, a pass that was intercepted in a 20–17 defeat. Overall, he had six catches for 108 yards on 10 targets. This year, he’s already at 12 catches on 16 targets for 172 yards, with a 100-game, a feat he didn’t accomplish a year ago. The last time Kelce had this many yards in a game was Week 6 of 2023.

As for Mahomes, he’s starting to look as dangerous as ever. Against the vaunted Denver defense, Mahomes labored early before rallying late, posting three total touchdowns (two passing) with 184 yards passing. On Sunday, Mahomes destroyed every defense coordinator Lou Anarumo tossed his way, giving him 566 passing yards and six touchdowns on the season.

The last time Mahomes had those figures through two weeks? The 2022 campaign, which ended with Mahomes throwing for 5,250 yards, winning MVP honors and his second Super Bowl.

With the Dolphins and Raiders up next, Mahomes and Kelce should have a chance to continue padding their numbers while helping Kansas City aim to stay unbeaten atop the AFC West. Perhaps a 2–0 Las Vegas team at home will prove tougher than originally believed. Still, Miami unfortunately looks as advertised, allowing as many touchdown passes to 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (two) as incompletions forced (two).

Of course, nothing in the NFL is a given, as the Chiefs almost found out against a Colts team that almost pulled off a prime-time upset despite their famed duo’s heroics.

A year ago, Kansas City almost certainly would have lost this game; the Chiefs didn’t score 30 points after Week 7. They’ve now done it twice in two tries this year, with Walker providing a new-fangled rushing element to an offense that hadn’t had one in years, and Kelce looking spry early on.

Kansas City is winning. Arrowhead Stadium is roaring. The Chiefs feel back.

And so do Mahomes and Kelce.