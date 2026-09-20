NFL Score Predictions Today: The SI Betting Team Predicts Every Final Score for Sunday’s Week 2 Action

An exciting 14-game slate is set for Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season, and everyone has the same question:

Who is going to win these games?

Whether you’re betting on games, participating in a Survivor Pool or simply trying to pick a perfect 16-0 week, a ton of time is spent looking at these matchups to decipher which team has the edge.

All week long, the SI Betting team has shared picks and predictions for these games, and you can find some of our favorites on Sunday on our NFL betting picks page here.

In addition to all the bets we’ve given out, I’ve decided to take on the challenge of predicting the final score of each game on Sunday this season. Using these score predictions can also be useful when deciding spread bets, total bets, moneyline bets and more in Week.

So, without further ado, my 14 score predictions for Sunday’s slate.

Panthers vs. Falcons NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Panthers 23, Falcons 16

How to Bet: Look, the Carolina offense was torched in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, but this Atlanta team does not have the requisite quarterback play to hand the Panthers another bad loss. I came away pretty impressed with Bryce Young and the Carolina passing game (ninth in EPA/Pass, eighth in EPA/Play) in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Falcons and Steelers combined for one of the worst games ever in EPA/Play.

I think Carolina gets back to .500 as a road favorite, but this game may go UNDER with Atlanta’s shaky quarterback situation.

Bengals vs. Texans NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bengals 24, Texans 20

How to Bet: Can Joe Burrow and Co. pull off an upset in Week 2? The Houston defense was No. 1 in the league in 2025, but it did not play up to that standard against Josh Allen in Week 1, allowing 334 passing yards, 36 points and two 100-yard receivers while ranking 28th in EPA/Play and 30th in EPA/Pass. I don’t expect that to be the norm for this Houston defense, yet things don’t get any easier in Week 2 with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase on deck. The Bengals didn’t even have a great offensive game (19th in EPA/Play, 12th in success rate) in Week 1, and they still put up 33 points. I’m buying them to send Houston to yet another slow start in 2026.

Browns vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bucs 27, Browns 13

How to Bet: I wouldn’t be shocked if this game went UNDER the total, as I can’t bet on a Deshaun Watson-led offense to do much of anything in Week 2. Tampa Bay shot itself in the foot with turnovers in Week 1, but this is a Baker Mayfield revenge game on Sunday. I think the Bucs may be better than their loss to Cincy suggested, so I’ll take them to win by two scores on Sunday.

Packers vs. Jets NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Packers 24, Jets 22

How to Bet: There’s a chance I’m putting too much stock into New York’s Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans, but the Packers also allowed 39 points to a Carson Wentz-led Vikings team. This is a step up in class for the New York defense – which still doesn’t have a pick in the Aaron Glenn era. Still, I think the Packers fail to cover again after ranking 22nd in EPA/Play on offense in their opener.

Vikings vs. Bears NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Bears 30, Vikings 19

How to Bet: If there is any Bears stock still left out there, I’ll take it. Chicago has a chance to have an all-time offense this season, and it’s worth noting that Jordan Love torched the Vikings for 387 yards, even though they kept him in check after falling behind 22-10. The Bears were 4-2 against the spread as home favorites in 2025, and I think they’ll build on that against a Minnesota team that benefitted from a ton of Green Bay miscues in Week 1. If you’re betting on this game, take the Bears to cover and the OVER on Sunday.

Saints vs. Ravens NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Ravens 30, Saints 23

How to Bet: In our betting preview for this game , I explained why I think the OVER is worth a look after how these two offenses opened the season:

The Ravens combined for 64 points with the Colts in their season opener, and the Saints were right behind them with 61 points in an overtime loss to Detroit.

Shough ended up throwing for 400 yards in the loss, and he’s proven that he can bring this team back into games for a potential backdoor cover (like he did in Week 1) with his arm.

I am betting on a high-scoring affair, and I wouldn’t be shocked if Shough and the Saints pull out a backdoor cover on Sunday.

Eagles vs. Titans NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Titans 17

How to Bet: Philadelphia failed to cover in Week 1 against Washington, but it should make quick work of a Tennessee team that was awful on offense (23rd in EPA/Play) in a home loss to the Jets. Plus, New York ran for over 150 yards against the Tennessee defense, a good sign for the Eagles and Saquon Barkley in Week 2. I do think this game goes OVER the low total of 39.5, but don’t expect much help from Tennessee in that department.

Steelers vs. Patriots NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Patriots 20, Steelers 16

How to Bet: I’m betting on a low-scoring game between these AFC foes, although I think New England finds a way to win. Pittsburgh’s offensive issues are a major concern, but this team completely shut down the Cooper Rush-led Falcons in Week 1, ranking No. 2 in EPA/Play while allowing just 4.2 yards per play. New England’s offense is much better, but it didn’t show that in Week 1, scoring just 10 points against Seattle with Drake Maye throwing three picks. New England wins, but Pittsburgh covers on Sunday.

Raiders vs. Chargers NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Raiders 20

How to Bet: I think we could see a high-scoring game in this matchup, especially since the Chargers allowed 26 points to Arizona in Week 1. The Raiders were competent with Kirk Cousins under center, and Ashton Jeanty had arguably the best game of his NFL career. I don’t think the Chargers fall to 0-2, but they may not cover at home against an intriguing Raiders team.

Jaguars vs. Broncos NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Broncos 16

How to Bet: Will Denver’s defense show up? The Broncos were the No. 1 team in defensive success rate and No. 7 in defensive EPA/Play last season, but they struggled tackling in Week 1 against Kansas City, missing 28 tackles and allowing 247 yards after those misses. That won’t cut it against a Trevor Lawrence-led offense that torched Cleveland in Week 1 and beat Denver by two touchdowns in Week 16 last season. Denver’s offense had the worst EPA/Play in the NFL in Week 1 with Davis Webb calling plays, and I think the Broncos are upset alert once again. The Jaguars are one of my favorite bets of the week as road dogs.

Dolphins vs. 49ers NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: 49ers 27, Dolphins 13

How to Bet: San Francisco looked fantastic in Week 1 against the Rams, and now it faces arguably the worst team in the league in Miami. This is a home game for the 49ers, and they should be pretty well-rested after an early-week game in Week 1. I’ll take the 49ers to cover in what could be a low-scoring affair for Miami. This San Fran defense held the Rams to just seven points in Week 1.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17

How to Bet: Are the Cardinals going to start 2-0 against the spread? Arizona looked great offensively in Week 1 (10th in EPA/Play) against the Chargers, and it may be able to hang with the Drew Lock-led Seahawks. Still, I don’t think Lock played that poorly in Week 1 (187 yards, one score) so I’ll trust Seattle to get the win. This total is down at 41.5, and I still think the UNDER is the right side.

Commanders vs. Cowboys NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Cowboys 30, Commanders 24

How to Bet: I’m expecting offensive fireworks in this matchup after Dallas was 30th in EPA/Play on defense in Week 1, picking up right where it left off in 2025. I do still believe in the Cowboys in the NFC as a potential playoff team. Remember, Dallas was 8-0 at Jerry’s World in 2023 and 4-3-1 at home last season. 2024 was a different story, but Prescott played in just eight games. Washington allowed three passing scores to Jalen Hurts in Week 1, and things will get even tougher with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens lining up against it in Week 2. I’ll bet on a Dallas win in a bit of a shootout.

Colts vs. Chiefs NFL Week 2 Score Prediction

Score Prediction: Chiefs 27, Colts 17

How to Bet: Even though PatrickMahomes started slow against Denver, he ended up completing 12 of his last 14 passes, and he has a much easier matchup against a Colts defense that was torched for 41 points in Week 1, ranking 29th in the NFL in EPA/Play. The addition of Kenneth Walker III has already started to pay off for Kansas City, and it should be able to handle business at home, where it is 6-3-1 against the spread dating back to the 2025 season. I’m not buying this Indy offense after KC posted the best EPA/Play in the NFL in Week 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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