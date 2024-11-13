Huskers Today: November 13, 2024
Kaleb Henry takes you through the latest in Nebraska Cornhuskers news.
A slow start was capped off by a dominant final three quarters for the Huskers Tuesday evening. No. 21 Nebraska women's basketball handled Southern 84-58. The Huskers improve to 3-0 while the Jaguars fall to 0-4. Alexis Markowski and Natalie Potts proved a dominant duo for the home side. Markowski scored a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds. Potts poured in a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Nebraska is back in action Saturday, taking on South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Nebraska coach Amy Williams spoke after Tuesday’s win.
Nebraska men’s basketball is back in action tonight against Fairleigh Dickinson. The Knights are 1-2, with losses at Miami and Creighton. Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was watching that latest game Sunday.
Stick around after the game tonight on the HuskerMax and I-80 Club YouTube pages for After Nebrasketball. I’ll be joined by Jack Mitchell and Jacob Bigelow to break down the contest.
We’ve had the news of Dana Holgorsen’s addition to the Nebraska football staff for more than a week now, and two days since coach Matt Rhule announced Holgorsen as the offensive coordinator for the rest of the season. The I-80 Club discussed if the OC change is a desperation move by Rhule.
Turning our attention now to some Husker Headlines, in the latest Doc’s Diognosis, Dr. Rob Zatechka analyzes plays on both sides of the ball ahead of the Huskers' game Saturday in Los Angeles. TJ Birkel breaks down the Dana Holgorsen news and looks at how much a difference that can make.
