Lexi Rodriguez Poised to Become Greatest Libero in Nebraska Volleyball History
Lexi Rodriguez is en route to becoming the greatest libero to ever play at Nebraska after moving into a tie for second in program history for digs.
Rodriguez has matched the career digs record of 1,706 previously set by legendary Husker libero Kayla Banwarth. Leading the list, Olympian Justine Wong-Orantes holds the top spot with 1,890 digs.
Rodriguez was asked about Banwarth on Tuesday.
"She recruited me," Rodriguez said when asked what she knew about the former Husker. "She was an assistant when I was being recruited and then committed. She left when I was a junior in high school maybe? But, I love her and honestly, she's the reason I'm here."
"It's very surreal," Rodriguez said about being tied with Banwarth on the all-time digs list. "That wasn't a goal I had when I was being recruited or even when I got here. I just found out on the bus the other day and it's just really cool, especially for someone that I looked up to."
Head coach John Cook has had the opportunity to coach all three players. They all have their own unique approach to the game and their postiion.
"Kayla was very athletic, very quick. She was not an elite passer and developed into one when she was here. Lexi was an elite passer freshman year. Same with Justine. Justine was a DS for us for two years until she became libero. I think Lexi just came in at a higher level than those guys."
With eight regular season matches left, Rodriguez will need an incredible stretch to reach the top. She is averaging 3.66 digs per set and has 282 to her name this season.
"To even be in the same conversation with her and Justine, that's pretty cool," she added.
Rodriguez and the Huskers rewrite hit the road again with a trip to the Pacific Northwest. Nebraska take on the Oregon Ducks Thursday and the Washington Huskies Saturday.