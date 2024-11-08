Huskers Today: November 8, 2024
Kaleb Henry takes you through the latest in Nebraska Cornhuskers news.
No. 2 Nebraska volleyball dominated the first set and survived a tough second set to earn a sweep in Eugene over No. 12 Oregon last night. The Huskers hit .278 for the match, holding the Ducks to .133. Harper Murray and Taylor Landfair led the way with 14 and 13 kills, respectively. It was also another record attendance match with Nebraska’s involvement, as Matthew Knight Arena had 8,566 on hand, nearly 12-hundred more than the previous record set last year.
The Pacific Northwest trip continues Saturday in Seattle. The Huskers take on the Washington Huskies at 9:30 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
Nebraska wrestling begins their season tonight at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Coach Mark Manning on his team’s expectations for the 2024-25 campaign.
Nebraska football is off this week but that doesn’t stop the power rankings. Matt McMaster has the Big Red at No. 10 in his latest Big Ten rankings with the top four being Oregon, Ohio State, Indiana, and Penn State. College Huddle has Nebraska at 12, with a top four of Oregon, Indiana, Ohio State, and Penn State.
Nebraska women’s basketball is back in action Saturday hosting Southeastern Louisiana. That game is slated for a 1 p.m. CST tip and can be streamed on B1G+.
Nebraska men’s basketball is also back in action Saturday. The Huskers host Bethune-Cookman at 7 p.m. CST on B1G+. Coach Fred Hoiberg talked this week about the unique challenge his team is facing early with these opponents.
Earlier today on the Nebrasketball Brunch Show, Jack Mitchell and I updated our confidence ratings in Nebraska men’s basketball getting back to the NCAA Tournament, now through one game of the season.
Turning our attention now to some Husker Headlines, Tanner Johnson notes Nebraska football’s losing streak, not just of the last three games, but also of eight-straight with a bowl berth on the line. Matt McMaster says the time for talk from Nebraska football is over and it is time for Matt Rhule and company to show program growth with at least one win in November.
Watch the full episode above or listen to it below.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.