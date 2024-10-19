Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Ohio State, Sweeps Weekend Road Trip
Nebraska volleyball left Lincoln for a pair of Big Ten Conference matches this weekend and will be returning with a pair of sweeps.
No. 2 Nebraska (18-1, 8-0 Big Ten) landed in Columbus, Ohio, before Ohio State (8-10, 1-7 Big Ten) finished their five-set match on Friday night. The Huskers played like the more well rested team, despite being away from home, sweeping the Buckeyes, 25-18, 25-18, 25-16.
Nebraska continues its run of quick matches. Six of the the Big Red's eight conference matches have ended with sweeps.
Bergen Reilly put together another masterful performance leading the Huskers offense with 39 assists, leading to a .369 hitting percentage. The Huskers defense came up big as well with nine blocks, holding Ohio State to a .144 hitting percentage.
Merritt Beason led the charge in blocks with six to go along with 13 kills on a .345 hitting percentage. Harper Murray led the way with 14 kills, hitting .394.
Andi Jackson continues her amazing season with eight kills and three blocks while Taylor Landfair got her second start of the road trip and made the most of it with seven kills.
The Huskers "Littles" covered the court like a blanket with 33 digs between the three, led by Lexi Rodriguez with 22. Olivia Mauch had 10 to go along with her two service aces.
The serving battle between the teams led to three aces for each team, and only one service error for the Huskers
Emily Londot led Ohio State with 16 kills, six digs and two blocks.
Nebraska returns to Lincoln for a matchup with Illinois on Friday Oct. 25th at 7 p.m CDT on B1G+.
Box score
Nebraska Athletics Set Synopses
Set 1: The Huskers posted three early blocks and Beason served a 6-0 run that put Nebraska ahead 12-7. Murray and Jackson each had two kills in that stretch, while Beason had one and served an ace. Ohio State cut the lead to 17-15 before Allick tallied a sideout kill, and Allick hammered an overpass to make it 20-15 Huskers. A kill by Beason and one by Jackson put the Big Red up 23-17, and Murray tipped one for set point before the Huskers won 25-18, hitting .414 in the opening set and holding OSU to .093.
Set 2: Murray, Beason and Jackson combined for four kills for a 4-2 start. Jackson added another before a block with Landfair, and a kill by Landfair made it 7-4 Big Red. Reilly and Beason tallied kills, and a block by Beason and Allick forced an Ohio State timeout at 10-6. After the timeout, Murray added a kill and Allick and Beason posted NU's sixth block before a Mauch ace made it 13-6. Another good serve by Mauch resulted in a Murray kill that capped a 6-0 run and put the Huskers on top, 14-6. NU led 21-13 after a kill by Beason, but the Buckeyes went on a 3-0 spurt to cut it to 21-16. After a timeout, Beason and Allick teamed up for a block and a sideout, and the Huskers won 25-18 on a block by Jackson and Landfair.
Set 3: Beason started the Huskers off with a solo block and three kills. Mauch served her second ace, and Murray pounded a kill for a 7-1 advantage before an Ohio State timeout. Murray added two more kills after the break and Allick recorded one for a 10-1 lead. Beason, Murray and Jackson scored three kills in a row to put the Huskers firmly in control, 15-3. The Buckeyes showed fight to pull within 19-11, but the Huskers closed out the sweep, 25-16.
