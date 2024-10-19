Big Ten Football Week 8 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has six AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Eight of the season. Four of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.
The Big Ten Conference has six AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Eight of the season. Four of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.
Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.
Friday
No. 2 Oregon at Purdue at 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
Saturday
Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX
Wisconsin at Northwestern at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network
UCLA at Rutgers at 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+
USC at Maryland at 3 p.m. CDT on FS1
Iowa at Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock
Minnesota, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3 Penn State, and Washington are not in action this week.
MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 8
MORE: Report: Big Ten Baseball Tournament Expanding, Changing Format
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson Added to AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List
MORE: HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. No. 16 Indiana
MORE: Nebraska Football a Tier 3 Team in the Big Ten Conference?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published