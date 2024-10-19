All Huskers

Big Ten Football Week 8 Capsules

The Big Ten Conference has six AP Top 25 teams heading into Week Eight of the season. Four of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.

Dylan Raiola walks onto the field for the fourth quarter.
Dylan Raiola walks onto the field for the fourth quarter.

Follow along belong for results from every Big Ten contest.

Friday

No. 2 Oregon at Purdue at 7 p.m. CDT on FOX

Saturday

Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana at 11 a.m. CDT on FOX

Wisconsin at Northwestern at 11 a.m. CDT on Big Ten Network

UCLA at Rutgers at 11 a.m. CDT on FS1

No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS/Paramount+

USC at Maryland at 3 p.m. CDT on FS1

Iowa at Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. CDT on NBC/Peacock

Minnesota, No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3 Penn State, and Washington are not in action this week.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

