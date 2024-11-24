The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin
There was a different feel about Saturday. Just watching the Nebraska football offense, you could sense something was different. There seemed to be an energy present that hadn’t been there before on the turf of Memorial Stadium.
With the offense’s rapid start and the defense's massive stand after a turnover in their own territory in a tie game, it was clear that this Nebraska team was tired of the narrative surrounding them. They were sick and tired of hearing about the bowl-less streak. They were sick of hearing about Matt Rhule’s coaching record in bowl-clinching games. They played with a speed and fierceness bound to break the five-win barrier.
Tonight’s turning point culminated all the energy built up by the frustration of being too close too many times. With 11 minutes to go in a 27-10 game, the Wisconsin Badgers were marching down the field. Despite being a 17-point game, Nebraska fans knew this game was far from over.
After failing to convert on third down, the Badgers were faced with a 4th and 2 on Nebraska’s 26. After Badger kicker Nathaniel Vakos failed to knock in 34 and 41-yard field goals, Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell opted to go for it.
Memorial Stadium rose to its feet, screaming, stomping, throwing the bones, and doing anything to will the home team to a stop. Badger quarterback Brayden Locke took the snap and handed it off to running back Tawee Walker, who was met immediately by a wall of Blackshirts.
Six Huskers dragged Walker to the ground and returned the ball to their offense. Dylan Raiola and company marched down the field and punched in the ball for another seven points.
That stop, and the proceeding score, confirmed what everyone in the building felt from the first kick of the game: this night was different. This was the night Cornhusker fans were waiting for since 2016. This night was the one that put this program back in the right direction.
