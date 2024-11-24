Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football Soundly Beats Wisconsin
Finally, the Huskers are going to a bowl game.
In this story:
The Huskers never trailed and reached bowl eligibility with a 44-25 exclamation point! This is the most excited Adam has been to do a Gut Reaction in a very long time.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
