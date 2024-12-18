Four Huskers Earn All-America Honors; Lexi Rodriguez Joins Elite Group
More All-America honors for Nebraska volleyball.
The Huskers had four players named AVCA All-Americans on Wednesday. That ties Pittsburgh for the most from any team.
Nebraska has 107 All-America selections in program history, the most in the nation.
Libero Lexi Rodriguez and middle blocker Andi Jackson were named to the first team, while outside hitter Harper Murray and setter Bergen Reilly landed on the second team. Former Husker Ally Batenhorst was an honorable mention selection after her season at USC.
Rodriguez is now a four-time All-American. She joins Kadie Rolfzen (2013-16) and Sarah Pavan (2004-07) as the only four-time All-Americans in program history. Rodriguez is also a finalist for AVCA Player of the Year, which will be announced Friday.
This is the second All-America honor for both Murray and Reilly, while Jackson has her first such honor.
The list of Big Ten players on the All-America teams can be found below. The full list of All-Americans can be found at AVCA.org.
2024 AVCA All-Americans from the Big Ten
First Team
- Jess Mruzik, Gr., OH, Penn State
- Andi Jackson, So., MB, Nebraska
- Lexi Rodriguez, Sr., L, Nebraska
- Sarah Franklin, Gr., OH, Wisconsin
Second Team
- Harper Murray, So., OH, Nebraska
- Bergen Reilly, So., S, Nebraska
- Mimi Colyer, Jr., OH, Oregon
- Izzy Starck, Fr., S, Penn State
- Raven Colvin, Sr., MB, Purdue
- Eva Hudson, Jr., OH, Purdue
Third Team
- Raina Terry, Gr., OH, Illinois
- Onye Ofoegbu, RS-Sr., MB, Oregon
- Mia Tuaniga, Sr., S, USC
- Charlie Fuerbringer, Fr., S, Wisconsin
Honorable Mention
- Julia Hanson, Jr., OH, Minnesota
- Melani Shaffmaster, RS-Sr., S, Minnesota
- Michelle Ohwobete, Sr., OH, Oregon
- Camryn Hannah, Gr., OH, Penn State
- Taylor Trammell, Sr., MB, Penn State
- Cheridyn Leverette, Jr., OH, UCLA
- Ally Batenhorst, Gr., OH, USC
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball in NCAA National Semifinals: Team Breakdowns, Previews, TV Channels
MORE: Who Will Be Dylan Raiola's Backup?
MORE: Nebraska Football in Contention for 4-Star O-Line Prospect From Colorado
MORE: Nebraska Football Prepares for QB Grayson James and Boston College in Pinstripe Bowl
MORE: Dave Feit's Historical College Football Playoffs: Tom Osborne's 1980s Nebraska Teams
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.