Four Huskers Earn All-America Honors; Lexi Rodriguez Joins Elite Group

Nebraska volleyball had four players earn AVCA All-America status Wednesday for their play this season.

Lexi Rodriguez celebrates an Arizona State service error.
Lexi Rodriguez celebrates an Arizona State service error. / Amarillo Mullen

More All-America honors for Nebraska volleyball.

The Huskers had four players named AVCA All-Americans on Wednesday. That ties Pittsburgh for the most from any team.

Nebraska has 107 All-America selections in program history, the most in the nation.

Libero Lexi Rodriguez and middle blocker Andi Jackson were named to the first team, while outside hitter Harper Murray and setter Bergen Reilly landed on the second team. Former Husker Ally Batenhorst was an honorable mention selection after her season at USC.

Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a share of the Big Ten title.
Nebraska volleyball players celebrate a share of the Big Ten title. / Nebraska Athletics

Rodriguez is now a four-time All-American. She joins Kadie Rolfzen (2013-16) and Sarah Pavan (2004-07) as the only four-time All-Americans in program history. Rodriguez is also a finalist for AVCA Player of the Year, which will be announced Friday.

This is the second All-America honor for both Murray and Reilly, while Jackson has her first such honor.

The list of Big Ten players on the All-America teams can be found below. The full list of All-Americans can be found at AVCA.org.

2024 AVCA All-Americans from the Big Ten

First Team

  • Jess Mruzik, Gr., OH, Penn State
  • Andi Jackson, So., MB, Nebraska
  • Lexi Rodriguez, Sr., L, Nebraska
  • Sarah Franklin, Gr., OH, Wisconsin

Second Team

  • Harper Murray, So., OH, Nebraska
  • Bergen Reilly, So., S, Nebraska
  • Mimi Colyer, Jr., OH, Oregon
  • Izzy Starck, Fr., S, Penn State
  • Raven Colvin, Sr., MB, Purdue
  • Eva Hudson, Jr., OH, Purdue

Third Team

  • Raina Terry, Gr., OH, Illinois
  • Onye Ofoegbu, RS-Sr., MB, Oregon
  • Mia Tuaniga, Sr., S, USC
  • Charlie Fuerbringer, Fr., S, Wisconsin

Honorable Mention

  • Julia Hanson, Jr., OH, Minnesota
  • Melani Shaffmaster, RS-Sr., S, Minnesota
  • Michelle Ohwobete, Sr., OH, Oregon
  • Camryn Hannah, Gr., OH, Penn State
  • Taylor Trammell, Sr., MB, Penn State
  • Cheridyn Leverette, Jr., OH, UCLA
  • Ally Batenhorst, Gr., OH, USC

Published |Modified
