All Huskers

I-80 Club: Has Nebraska Football Jumped the Shark?

Jack Mitchell tries to explain why the last few weeks of Husker football under Matt Rhule feels so different and why he's worried it doesn't mean good things moving forward.

Jack Mitchell, Josh Peterson

Has Nebraska Football Jumped The Shark?
Has Nebraska Football Jumped The Shark? / I-80 Club
In this story:

Jack Mitchell tries to explain why the last few weeks of Husker football under Matt Rhule feels so different and why he's worried it doesn't mean good things moving forward. 

For access to the entire episode, as well as more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.

And don’t forget to subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel and join Jack and Josh Peterson tonight for I-80 After Dark! The postgame show will start around 9:00. Watch it here.

MORE: Football Availability Report: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

MORE: McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin

MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Beats No. 14 Creighton

MORE: Red State: Nebrasketball Upsets No. 14 Creighton in Omaha, 74-63

MORE: Stryker Pregame Retrospective: Rethinking Wisconsin

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jack Mitchell
JACK MITCHELL

Jack Mitchell is an enthusiastic voice for Husker Sports, capturing the essence of the true common fan. His insights and commentary reflect a deep passion for Nebraska athletics, making him a relatable figure among fellow supporters. Jack's work can also be heard on KLIN Radio, where he shares his perspectives on various sports topics, further engaging with the community. In addition to his writing, Jack is actively involved in professional associations such as the Nebraska Bar Association and the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. His commitment to both sports and community engagement highlights his multifaceted interests and expertise in the field.

Josh Peterson
JOSH PETERSON

Josh Peterson covers Husker football and college football for Sports Illustrated. His insights into the game provide readers with in-depth analysis and engaging commentary on the latest developments in Nebraska football. With a passion for sports journalism, Josh brings a keen understanding of the dynamics of college football, focusing on the rich history and culture surrounding the Nebraska Cornhuskers. His work reflects a commitment to delivering accurate and timely information, making him a reliable source for fans and followers of the sport.

Home/Football