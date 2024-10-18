I-80 Club: How Has Indiana Done This?
The second half of Nebraska's season is three days away. Let's talk about it! Jack and Josh do a deep dive into the 2024 Indiana Hoosiers and their 6-0 start. Are they as good as their record show? What do the numbers tell us? And how exactly has Coach Cigs been able to put together such a good team with so much roster turnover? They also discuss the good on good matchups in the game, what Nebraska needs from Dylan Raiola, and the Husker defense vs. the Hoosiers offense.
They finish the pod with Jack dreaming of a run for Nebraska that keeps them in the playoff mix deep into November.
Watch the full episode above!
