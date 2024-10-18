All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 7

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Matt McMaster

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates amid a crowd of fans on the field as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks knock off the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
18. UCLA (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]

UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden (25) high steps past Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Devon Williams (9).
Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden (25) high steps past Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Devon Williams (9) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Once again, UCLA's fight against Minnesota was commendable, but each week, it becomes clearer that they don’t have the horses to win these races.

17. Maryland (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw from the pocket.
Oct 11, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) looks to throw from the pocket during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This team looks worse and worse week after week, and that does not bode well as the second half of their schedule gets monumentally tougher. 

16. Purdue (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) makes a catch.
Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Jahmal Edrine (7) makes a catch on a pass in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Hell of a fight from the Boilermakers. They were one play away from one of the season's biggest upsets. Unfortunately for Ryan Walters’ squad, this will probably be the highlight of their season.

15. Michigan State (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws a pass.
Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) throws a pass during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Bye Week.

14. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]

Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Xander Mueller (34) reacts after the defense recovered a Maryland Terrapins fumble.
Oct 11, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Xander Mueller (34) reacts after the defense recovered a Maryland Terrapins fumble during the second half at SECU Stadium. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

How bout them Cats?? In last week's pick-em article, I said that if Northwestern’s defense can get back to playing at the level we saw earlier the year and Jack Lausch could build up from his performance against Indiana, this team could surprise people. That’s what exactly happened in the team's victory against Maryland. As a 10-point underdog, the Cats defeated the Terrapins by 27! It was an incredibly competitive game until a 20-point fourth quarter sparked by a defensive touchdown closed the game for NU.

13. Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a rushing touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What a difference two weeks can make. Rutgers went from being the undefeated surprise story of college football to being down in the dumps after their embarrassing 42-7 loss to Wisconsin. The defense didn’t play with any of the physicality and toughness we are accustomed to seeing from them, leaving their offense high and dry.

This is a team that needs to have an early lead to win. They must get ahead, drain the clock, and tire out their opponent. They are not built to get into shootouts and won’t win games if they give up more than 20. If the Scarlet Knights' defense continues to play like Swiss cheese, it will be challenging to get through the year's second half. 

12. Washington (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) and linebacker Jay Higgins (34) and defensive back Jermari Harris (27) tackle
Oct 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Quinn Schulte (30) and linebacker Jay Higgins (34) and defensive back Jermari Harris (27) tackle Washington Huskies tight end Keleki Latu (85) during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Huskies are lucky that there were more embarrassing losses from the rest of the league or they would be farther down this list. This is the type of loss that could either build character or wreck a season. It’ll be interesting to see how Jedd Fisch’s group will respond.

11. USC (3-3, 1-3, Big Ten) Last Week: 7]

USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss (7) throws a pass in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There is only one word to describe this season for USC: Painful. They legitimately are three plays away from being undefeated and on the fast track to the CFP. Instead, they’re 3-3, and Lincoln Riley’s job security is beginning to be questioned. There’s been no better indicator that football is a game of inches than what’s been going on at USC.

10. Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) waits for a play to come in against the Washington Huskies.
Oct 5, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) waits for a play to come in against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Bad bye week for the Wolverines as their loss to Washington looks much worse. Only the grace of God does Michigan remain ranked in the polls, but that love doesn't extend here. The Wolverines are still a bottom half of the Big Ten team.

9. Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]

Wisconsin Badgers running back Tawee Walker rushes for a touchdown in front of a Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back.
Oct 12, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Tawee Walker (3) rushes for a touchdown in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) during the second half at SHI Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This is the Luke Fickell team we expected to see in Wisconsin when he got hired last season. Brayden Locke perfectly executed Phil Longo’s offense, slinging the pigskin around the yard, while the defense was a stalwart to Rutgers's dimensional offense. The last two weeks, we’ve seen an impressive turnaround for Wisconsin.

8. Iowa (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]

Iowa’s Brendan Sullivan (1) hands the football off to Kaleb Johnson (2) while playing Washington.
Iowa’s Brendan Sullivan (1) hands the football off to Kaleb Johnson (2) while playing Washington Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hot Take: The Hawkeye's win over Washington was the most impressive W of the week. It's even more impressive than Oregon’s win over Ohio State. We knew that game was going to be a dogfight. I don’t think anyone expected Iowa to bulldoze the Huskies the way they did, especially after Michigan failed to do so against them. Iowa imposed their will for 60 minutes and proved why you should never doubt Kirk Ferentz.

7. Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]

Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich celebrates with defensive back Kerry Brown after making an interception.
Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) celebrates with defensive back Kerry Brown (14) after making an interception against the UCLA Bruins on the final play of the game at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

I thought Minnesota was going to lose to the Bruins. They just had an emotional upset at home and then had to go on the road to California to take on a team going through a difficult transition year. On paper, this game should have been a blowout, but I give them a ton of credit for not falling into the trap. I am impressed with how PJ Fleck has been able to turn this ship around after a shaky start to the season.

6. Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti talks to the defense during the Indiana versus Maryland football game.
Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti talks to the defense during the Indiana versus Maryland football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They enjoyed a bye week preparing for a game that will firmly put them in or out of the College Football Playoff conversation.

5. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]

Former Nebraska football player Ndamukong Suh (93) runs the Tunnel Walk for homecoming weekend against Rutgers.
Former Nebraska football player Ndamukong Suh (93) runs the Tunnel Walk for homecoming weekend against Rutgers. / Amarillo Mullen

See Indiana.

4. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]

Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant scores a touchdown catch over a Purdue Boilermakers defensive back.
Oct 12, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) scores a touchdown catch over Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Botros Alisandro (19) in the second half at Memorial Stadium. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

This was the most challenging decision I made in these rankings. I hate punishing teams for winning, but there is no reason why the No. 23-ranked Illini should play into overtime against Purdue. I’ve called Purdue the worst Power 4 team in the country for the last three weeks, and the Illini nearly blew a 24-point lead. They stepped up when needed to and got the win, but it’s difficult not to be concerned about this squad after their abysmal second-half performance.

3. Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]

Penn State Nittany Lions place kicker Ryan Barker gestures ‘good night’ after hitting the winning field goal in overtime.
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions place kicker Ryan Barker (94) is congratulated by Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Cooper Cousins (50) and punter Riley Thompson (95) as he gestures ‘good night’ after hitting the winning field goal in overtime to defeat the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite nearly being beaten by an unranked team, the Nittany Lions stay in the top three. Yes, USC had two losses coming into this contest, but as I said in my Big Ten Pick'em article, this was a trap game. I was impressed with their fight throughout the game, and Drew Allar proved that when his team's back is against the wall, he can lead them to victory.

2. OSU (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard slides as time expires and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 2 Buckeyes.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard slides as time expires and the No. 3 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, it was an incredible game between undisputedly two of the best teams in the country. But once again, Ohio State failed to win a big game due to a high-leverage quarterback blunder.

1. Oregon (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]

The Duck rallies the crowd in the late seconds of the game as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Duck rallies the crowd in the late seconds of the game as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can take your early-season struggles and toss them out the window. Dan Lanning had his team building to this moment, and they delivered. Dillon Gabriel looked like the Heisman-caliber quarterback we believed him to be, and the defense stepped up when they needed it most. That's how you win championships.

