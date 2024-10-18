McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 7
Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.
18. UCLA (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]
Once again, UCLA's fight against Minnesota was commendable, but each week, it becomes clearer that they don’t have the horses to win these races.
17. Maryland (3-3, 0-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]
This team looks worse and worse week after week, and that does not bode well as the second half of their schedule gets monumentally tougher.
16. Purdue (1-5, 0-3 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]
Hell of a fight from the Boilermakers. They were one play away from one of the season's biggest upsets. Unfortunately for Ryan Walters’ squad, this will probably be the highlight of their season.
15. Michigan State (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]
Bye Week.
14. Northwestern (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]
How bout them Cats?? In last week's pick-em article, I said that if Northwestern’s defense can get back to playing at the level we saw earlier the year and Jack Lausch could build up from his performance against Indiana, this team could surprise people. That’s what exactly happened in the team's victory against Maryland. As a 10-point underdog, the Cats defeated the Terrapins by 27! It was an incredibly competitive game until a 20-point fourth quarter sparked by a defensive touchdown closed the game for NU.
13. Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]
What a difference two weeks can make. Rutgers went from being the undefeated surprise story of college football to being down in the dumps after their embarrassing 42-7 loss to Wisconsin. The defense didn’t play with any of the physicality and toughness we are accustomed to seeing from them, leaving their offense high and dry.
This is a team that needs to have an early lead to win. They must get ahead, drain the clock, and tire out their opponent. They are not built to get into shootouts and won’t win games if they give up more than 20. If the Scarlet Knights' defense continues to play like Swiss cheese, it will be challenging to get through the year's second half.
12. Washington (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]
The Huskies are lucky that there were more embarrassing losses from the rest of the league or they would be farther down this list. This is the type of loss that could either build character or wreck a season. It’ll be interesting to see how Jedd Fisch’s group will respond.
11. USC (3-3, 1-3, Big Ten) Last Week: 7]
There is only one word to describe this season for USC: Painful. They legitimately are three plays away from being undefeated and on the fast track to the CFP. Instead, they’re 3-3, and Lincoln Riley’s job security is beginning to be questioned. There’s been no better indicator that football is a game of inches than what’s been going on at USC.
10. Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]
Bad bye week for the Wolverines as their loss to Washington looks much worse. Only the grace of God does Michigan remain ranked in the polls, but that love doesn't extend here. The Wolverines are still a bottom half of the Big Ten team.
9. Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]
This is the Luke Fickell team we expected to see in Wisconsin when he got hired last season. Brayden Locke perfectly executed Phil Longo’s offense, slinging the pigskin around the yard, while the defense was a stalwart to Rutgers's dimensional offense. The last two weeks, we’ve seen an impressive turnaround for Wisconsin.
8. Iowa (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]
Hot Take: The Hawkeye's win over Washington was the most impressive W of the week. It's even more impressive than Oregon’s win over Ohio State. We knew that game was going to be a dogfight. I don’t think anyone expected Iowa to bulldoze the Huskies the way they did, especially after Michigan failed to do so against them. Iowa imposed their will for 60 minutes and proved why you should never doubt Kirk Ferentz.
7. Minnesota (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]
I thought Minnesota was going to lose to the Bruins. They just had an emotional upset at home and then had to go on the road to California to take on a team going through a difficult transition year. On paper, this game should have been a blowout, but I give them a ton of credit for not falling into the trap. I am impressed with how PJ Fleck has been able to turn this ship around after a shaky start to the season.
6. Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]
They enjoyed a bye week preparing for a game that will firmly put them in or out of the College Football Playoff conversation.
5. Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]
See Indiana.
4. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]
This was the most challenging decision I made in these rankings. I hate punishing teams for winning, but there is no reason why the No. 23-ranked Illini should play into overtime against Purdue. I’ve called Purdue the worst Power 4 team in the country for the last three weeks, and the Illini nearly blew a 24-point lead. They stepped up when needed to and got the win, but it’s difficult not to be concerned about this squad after their abysmal second-half performance.
3. Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]
Despite nearly being beaten by an unranked team, the Nittany Lions stay in the top three. Yes, USC had two losses coming into this contest, but as I said in my Big Ten Pick'em article, this was a trap game. I was impressed with their fight throughout the game, and Drew Allar proved that when his team's back is against the wall, he can lead them to victory.
2. OSU (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]
Once again, it was an incredible game between undisputedly two of the best teams in the country. But once again, Ohio State failed to win a big game due to a high-leverage quarterback blunder.
1. Oregon (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]
You can take your early-season struggles and toss them out the window. Dan Lanning had his team building to this moment, and they delivered. Dillon Gabriel looked like the Heisman-caliber quarterback we believed him to be, and the defense stepped up when they needed it most. That's how you win championships.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.