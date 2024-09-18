All Huskers

I-80 Club: Is Nebraska Good? Split Zone Duo's Alex Kirshner on the Huskers

Alex Kirshner of Split Zone Duo joined I-80 Club's Josh Peterson to dive into the first three weeks of the college football season. Is Nebraska good?

Josh Petersen

Alex Kirshner of Split Zone Duo joined I-80 Club's Josh Peterson to dive into the first three weeks of the college football season. Is Nebraska good? Is Luke Fickell Wisconsin's version of Bill Callahan? Plus, the teams we are and aren't buying into at the top of the polls and more from the first three weeks of CFB.

