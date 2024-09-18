The Common Fan: Expectations Rise as Huskers Gear Up for Conference Play
Huskers prepare for Friday night conference opener in the first game between two ranked opponents at Memorial Stadium in a decade.
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk all the latest with Nebraska football.
- Did the win over Northern Iowa tell us anything new?
- Team took care of business but expects to be better moving forward.
- D expects bounce-back performance after less than dominant showing vs. UNI.
- Looking ahead to Illinois: first ranked-on-ranked matchup in Memorial Stadium since 2014.
- If the Big Ten West still existed, would these two teams be the early favorites for best in the Division to this point in the season?
- At 3-0, and with what is considered a manageable conference schedule, the expectations – and the stakes – have risen for the Big Red.
- Thoughts on sellout #400
- Where does the sellout streak rank compared to other streaks Nebraska has had?
- Similarities between Rhule and Devaney.
- Let’s get to 1-0 this week, Common Fans.
All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
