The Common Fan: Expectations Rise as Huskers Gear Up for Conference Play

Huskers prepare for Friday night conference opener in the first game between two ranked opponents at Memorial Stadium in a decade.

TJ Birkel

Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) celebrates at the end of a play against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 14, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) celebrates at the end of a play against the Northern Iowa Panthers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
It's another View From the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald's Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk all the latest with Nebraska football. 

  • Did the win over Northern Iowa tell us anything new? 
  • Team took care of business but expects to be better moving forward. 
  • D expects bounce-back performance after less than dominant showing vs. UNI. 
  • Looking ahead to Illinois: first ranked-on-ranked matchup in Memorial Stadium since 2014. 
  • If the Big Ten West still existed, would these two teams be the early favorites for best in the Division to this point in the season? 
  • At 3-0, and with what is considered a manageable conference schedule, the expectations – and the stakes – have risen for the Big Red. 
  • Thoughts on sellout #400
  • Where does the sellout streak rank compared to other streaks Nebraska has had?
  • Similarities between Rhule and Devaney.
  • Let’s get to 1-0 this week, Common Fans. 

All this and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.

Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch now! 

