All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: David Pollack Believes Nebraska Will Be 7-0

The College Football Hall-of-Famer and former 'College GameDay' co-host likes what he's seeing from the Huskers' Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola.

Adam Carriker

Carriker Chronicles: David Pollack Believes Nebraska Football Will Be 7-0
Carriker Chronicles: David Pollack Believes Nebraska Football Will Be 7-0 /
In this story:

David Pollack is a College Football Hall-of-Famer, a three-time All-American, and a Bednarik, Lombardi, Ted Hendricks and Lott Trophy award winner. He was also a host at ESPN and co-host of "College GameDay." David joins Adam Carriker, and the two former first-round NFL draft picks discuss why Matt Rhule's Huskers are having success so quickly and how Dylan Raiola is exceeding expectations. David not only predicts Nebraska will be 7-0, but that the Huskers could make the College Football Playoff.

Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube

MORE: Nebraska’s Blackshirts Getting an ‘Edginess’ Boost for Showdown with Illinois

MORE: Jeremy Pernell: Assessing Nebraska Football Heading into Big Ten Play

MORE: Illinois Matchups to Watch Against Nebraska

MORE: IlliniGuys Talk Nebraska Football with Kaleb Henry: What the Huskers Have, Game Prediction

MORE: Bleav in Nebraska: Matt Rhule Pre-Illinois Presser

MORE: Nebraska Football Prepares for 'Absolute Battle' Against Illinois

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Adam Carriker

ADAM CARRIKER

Home/Football