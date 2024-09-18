Carriker Chronicles: David Pollack Believes Nebraska Will Be 7-0
David Pollack is a College Football Hall-of-Famer, a three-time All-American, and a Bednarik, Lombardi, Ted Hendricks and Lott Trophy award winner. He was also a host at ESPN and co-host of "College GameDay." David joins Adam Carriker, and the two former first-round NFL draft picks discuss why Matt Rhule's Huskers are having success so quickly and how Dylan Raiola is exceeding expectations. David not only predicts Nebraska will be 7-0, but that the Huskers could make the College Football Playoff.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube
