Talented Local Specialist Enjoyed Northern Iowa Win, Planning to Visit Remaining Nebraska Games
Another weekend with a Nebraska football win has left another recruit impressed.
Lincoln East specialist Colin Nehe made the trip across town to see the Huskers top Northern Iowa 34-3. The 2025 prospect is rated 4.5-stars from Kohl's Profesional Camps.
Nehe caught up with HuskerMax following his visit.
"The visit went very well," Nehe said. "The staff does a great job of coordinating it all and making everything special. We had dinner at the training table and went onto the field for warm-ups. It’s always awesome to see a game in Memorial Stadium because there’s no other place like it.
"The visit exceeds my expectations every time I visit. Everything about the program is top in the country for a reason."
As a specialist, Nehe found a way to talk to another specialist visiting and, of course, the special teams coaches..
"I spoke with a 2026 long snapper and sat with him during the game," Nehe said. "I also talked with coach (Josh) Martin and coach (Ed) Foley briefly before the game and we mainly just talked about how the season is going for me."
That season so far has the Spartans at 2-1. MaxPreps has stats through the first two games, where Nehe notched touchbacks on 5-of-6 kickoffs, punted eight times with a 37.3-yard average, made all five of his extra points, and made a 25-yard field goal.
Being in Lincoln has its perks, as Saturday was not the last game the in-state prospect will see in person.
"I’m going to be back for pretty much all of the remaining home games," Nehe said.
