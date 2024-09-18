Nebraska vs Illinois: It's A Huge Game For The Huskers
Raise your hand if before the season began you thought the Illinois game was going to be a huge game for Nebraska.
I didn't think so.
Friday night, the Cornhuskers will host the Fighting Illini in a game that will give NU its NCAA record 400th consecutive home sellout. The game will be between two 3-0 teams that are ranked in the AP Top 25.
Last year, NU won 20-7 at Illinois. Both teams ended 2023 with identical 5-7 records. Fourth year Illini head coach Brett Bielema will be going up against second year Husker head coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska comes into the game as a 9 point favorite. The spread, I think, is based in part to Nebraska's home field advantage.
So how do these teams stack up against each other?
Both come into Friday night's game with identical 3-0 records. Both have a win over an FCS team. Both have defeated a Big 12 foe. And the record of their opponents is an identical 4-5.
Illinois #24 (3-0)
Illinois' three wins are over FCS Eastern Illinois (45-0), #22 Kansas (23-17) and Central Michigan (30-9).
Nebraska #22 (3-0)
The Huskers' three wins are over UTEP (40-7), Colorado (28-10) and FCS Northern Iowa (34-3).
The similarities continue. Both teams have one win over a Power Conference foe: Illinois beat Kansas and Nebraska beat Colorado
Illinois is averaging 32.9 points per game while allowing just 8.7 ppg. NU stands at 34 and 6.6 respectfully.
Are Husker fans sensing a battle Friday night?
Yew betch yer booties.
Why is this game so important?
This matchup is going to be a dog fight to the end. Both coaches know the losing team is going to start conference play 0-1 and will likely drop out of the ratings. Conversely, the winner will go 4-0 for the season and will likely move up in the rankings.
Wait. There's more.
The so-called favorable schedule for Nebraska got a bit more challenging with Illinois' 3-0 season start and Indiana's 42-13 shellacking of UCLA in the Rose Bowl.
Wins are going to come at a premium this fall, especially if your football team isn't named Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon or USC.
After Friday's bout with Nebraska, Illinois has to travel to Penn State on September 28th. The Illini also host Michigan October 19th and travel to Oregon the week after that.
Nebraska has road games at Indiana on October 19th and Ohio State the following week. The month of November includes home games with UCLA and Wisconsin and away games at USC and Iowa.
Make no mistake: Nebraska needs to win Friday night. Yes, there will be 8 more chances to pocket a few more wins.
But, what's the adage? Beat the teams you're supposed to and defend your home turf.
Nebraska needs to do both.
MORE: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois: An Inflection Point for the Season
MORE: Talented Local Specialist Enjoyed Northern Iowa Win, Planning to Visit Remaining Nebraska Games
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: David Pollack Believes Nebraska Will Be 7-0
MORE: Illinois' Offense Will Be Facing More Than Just Nebraska's Defense
MORE: David Max Gives His Tuesday Takeaways on the Northern Iowa Game
MORE: Nebraska’s Blackshirts Getting an ‘Edginess’ Boost for Showdown with Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.