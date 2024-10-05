Nebraska Football Leads Rutgers 14-0 at Halftime
A hot and windy day has Nebraska football's October Homecoming feeling more like early August. The temperature was 97 degrees at kickoff and winds have regularly gusted to more than 20 miles per hour.
As for the play on the field, neither team came out the gate swinging.
Nebraska picked up a 4th and 1 deep in its own territory before going conservative later, ultimately electing to punt. Rutgers blocked that punt. On the ensuing possession, with a running back picking up eight yards a carry, the Scarlet Knights lined up for a 42-yard field goal, electing to fake it and have the holder try and pick four yards. He did not.
The Huskers would strike first with the next possession. On the seventh play of a 75-yard drive, Dante Dowdell ran in the one-yard score on fourth down.
The teams then exchanged punts, Rutgers missed a 52-yard field goal off the upright, and then an exchanging of interceptions had NU with the ball on its own 28. Seven plays later, Janiran Bonner was trotting into the end zone, giving the Big Red a 14-0 lead.
Rutgers had a chance to score before halftime, but Ceyar Wright picked off Athan Kaliakmanis at midfield.
On the final possession of the half, Nebraska got inside the Rutgers 40-yard line but stalled, electing to punt as time expired on the half.
Rutgers got inside Nebraska's 40-yard line on its first four possessions but managed no points.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 11-of-18 passes for 120 yards. The Huskers rushed for 97 yards, led by 40 yards from Dowdell.
Kaliakmanis threw for 73 yards, completing 6-of-15 passes. Kyle Monangai had 64 yards rushing on eight carries in the first quarter. He only got two touches in the second quarter for a total of one yard.
Rutgers will have the ball to begin the second half.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- The official temperature at kickoff today was 97 degrees, the hottest kickoff temperature at Memorial Stadium for a home game since at least 1985. The previous high kickoff temperature in that stretch was 93 degrees on four occasions, most recently last season against Michigan (Sept. 30).
- Nebraska held Rutgers scoreless in the first half, marking the second straight opponent it has shut out this season. Overall, NU has pitched three first-half shutouts in six games and allowed just 20 first-half points.
- Running back Rahmir Johnson had a season-long 36-yard reception to set up Nebraska’s first touchdown. Johnson has had a catch of at least 10 yards in five straight games.
- Running back Dante Dowdell scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter, marking his team-leading fifth touchdown of the season.
- Senior receiver Jahmal Banks had a season-long 31-yard reception in the second quarter.
- Defensive lineman Ty Robinson had a nine-yard sack in the second quarter, his team leading fourth sack of the season.
- Junior Marques Buford Jr. had a second-quarter interception, marking his first interception of the season and the third of his Nebraska career.
- Nebraska converted Buford’s interception into a touchdown to take a 14-0 lead. Nebraska has out-scored the opposition 38-0 this season in points off turnovers.
- Cornerback Ceyair Wright had a second-quarter interception marking his first Nebraska interception.
- Punter Brian Buschini had a 61-yard punt in the second quarter, marking his second 60-yard punt of the season and the sixth of his Nebraska career.
- Today’s game is the 600th all-time game at Memorial Stadium dating back to 1923.
- Game captains for Nebraska were RB Rahmir Johnson, OG Justin Evans, LB Mikai Gbayor and DL Elijah Jeudy. Johnson, Evans and Gbayor are New Jersey natives and Jeudy is from Philadelphia.
