Nebraska Holds Off Georgetown, Advances to College Basketball Crown Semifinals with $50K
Money has been added to the bank.
Nebraska men's basketball topped Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas Wednesday, 81-69. The Huskers improve to19-14 on the year as the Hoyas end their season at 18-16.
With the win, Nebraska earns at least $50,000 in prize money. That's the payout for teams that don't advance beyond the semifinals, while the runner-up earns $100,000 and the champion will take home $300,000.
NU never trailed in the game, starting with a 9-3 run and building a double-digit lead by halftime. An 11-2 run to begin the second half ballooned the difference to 19 points as the Big Red were never truly threatened by their Big East foe.
The Huskers shot 47.5% for the game, including 9-of-27 from 3. The Hoyas made 39% of their shots, making 12-of-30 from deep.
Brice Williams scored a game-high 28 points, giving him 58 points through two games in Vegas. Juwan Gary added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
In his first career start as a Husker, Cale Jacobsen played a career-high 36 minutes. The Ashland-Greenwood grad scored seven points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out a game-high four assists.
Nebraska advances to the semifinals against Boise State. Tip Saturday from T-Mobile Arena is slated for 12:30 p.m. CDT on FOX.
