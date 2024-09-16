All Huskers

Nebraska Volleyball Setter Earns Big Ten Conference Weekly Honor

Nebraska volleyball setter Bergen Reilly earned her second award of the season and sixth of her career on Monday from the Big Ten Conference.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers setter Bergen Reilly (2) serves against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first set.
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers setter Bergen Reilly (2) serves against the Wisconsin Badgers during the first set. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska volleyball's big week of top-15 wins had a boost from their star setter.

On Monday, Husker setter Bergen Reilly was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week by the conference. The South Dakota native was awarded her second honor of the season and the sixth of her career.

During the past week leading NU to wins over then-rated No. 9 Creighton and No. 14 Arizona State, Reilly averaged 12.18 assists per set, 3.45 digs per set, and pushed the Big Red to a .315 team hitting percentage. The sophomore from Sioux Falls had a career-high 58 assists during the five-set victory over the Jays last Tuesday.

Andi Jackson (15) celebrates her kill with Bergen Reilly (2).
Andi Jackson (15) celebrates her kill with Bergen Reilly (2). / Amarillo Mullen

Reilly added double-doubles with 41 assists and 15 digs against the Sun Devils along with 35 assists and 10 digs against Wichita State this past weekend. Her 11.48 assists per set ranks third in the country.

Although No. 5 Nebraska (8-1) suffered an early season loss to now No. 22 SMU in early September, Reilly has been on a strong start to her season. With seven double-doubles in nine matches this year, Reilly is on pace to pass her 15 double-doubles from 2023.

Bergen Reilly celebrates a block.
Bergen Reilly celebrates a block. / Amarillo Mullen

Reilly was an AVCA Second-team All-American in 2023, as well as the Big Ten Setter of the Year her freshman season. Reilly earned the conference's weekly honor four times last season.

The Huskers face potentially their toughest tests of the non-conference this week, as Nebraska welcomes No. 2 Stanford on Wednesday night while traveling back to Kentucky to battle No. 4 Louisville on Sunday.

MORE: Nebraska Football Prepares for 'Absolute Battle' Against Illinois

MORE: The Huskers and Future #1 NFL Draft Pick Dylan Raiola Crushed the Panthers of Northern Iowa

MORE: QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Northern Iowa

MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Key Week 4 Matchups to Watch

MORE: Common Fan: Celebrate All the W’s!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Volleyball