Nebraska Volleyball Setter Earns Big Ten Conference Weekly Honor
Nebraska volleyball's big week of top-15 wins had a boost from their star setter.
On Monday, Husker setter Bergen Reilly was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week by the conference. The South Dakota native was awarded her second honor of the season and the sixth of her career.
During the past week leading NU to wins over then-rated No. 9 Creighton and No. 14 Arizona State, Reilly averaged 12.18 assists per set, 3.45 digs per set, and pushed the Big Red to a .315 team hitting percentage. The sophomore from Sioux Falls had a career-high 58 assists during the five-set victory over the Jays last Tuesday.
Reilly added double-doubles with 41 assists and 15 digs against the Sun Devils along with 35 assists and 10 digs against Wichita State this past weekend. Her 11.48 assists per set ranks third in the country.
Although No. 5 Nebraska (8-1) suffered an early season loss to now No. 22 SMU in early September, Reilly has been on a strong start to her season. With seven double-doubles in nine matches this year, Reilly is on pace to pass her 15 double-doubles from 2023.
Reilly was an AVCA Second-team All-American in 2023, as well as the Big Ten Setter of the Year her freshman season. Reilly earned the conference's weekly honor four times last season.
The Huskers face potentially their toughest tests of the non-conference this week, as Nebraska welcomes No. 2 Stanford on Wednesday night while traveling back to Kentucky to battle No. 4 Louisville on Sunday.
