Notes from Matt Rhule's Monday Availability to Open Rutgers Week

LINCOLN — There is no shortage of activity around the Nebraska football program.

Sitting on a four-game losing streak and now with an offensive coordinator fired, Matt Rhule is regrouping his team ahead of the most-winnable opponent left on the schedule.

Rhule met with the media on Monday to open Rutgers week. Here is what he had to say.

What The Offense Needs

Rhule believes a high-powered offense is needed to win college football. While the yards have been there, the points haven't. During this losing streak, the Huskers have failed to reach 18 points in any of the games.

"You need to have the ability to score points," Rhule said. "We're not scoring enough points."

Rhule detailed what he wants in an offense:

Physical

Can run the football

Controls the line of scrimmage

Detailed and disciplined

Exciting and explosive

Removal of Holgorsen & What's Next

Rhule made the decision to fire Dana Holgorsen as he contemplated the status of the offense on the flight home from Illinois.

"I respect and appreciate Dana," Rhule said. "But I felt like this is what we needed at this time."

Matt Rhule announces the firing of offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen.



“Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed and I am frustrated with our results this season. As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program—including wins and… pic.twitter.com/6pZ8wKYcFn — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) November 7, 2026

Glenn Thomas is running the offense for the rest of this season. Rhule said he believes there is a good offensive system in place.

"I don't think the offense is broken," Rhule said. "I don't think we have bad players. I don't think we have bad coaches."

Rhule said he is going to take his time with hiring the next offensive coordinator.

"What I learned last year with Rob (Aurich) was to get it right, not go fast," Rhule said. "I just want to get it right. When we know who the right guy is, we'll do it."

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Just like with the defensive coordinator hire last year, Rhule said the new OC will have a say in who is retained and brought in as assistants on that side of the ball.

"I don't think you can hire people and not have them come in and bring in the people that they want," Rhule said. "I also think we have a bunch of really, really good coaches, too. It's something that when the time comes, we'll have those conversations with people."

Aurich Extended

Rhule said, besides what he wants for his offense, is that a great defense is necessary for winning. Yes, that's obvious, but so is the fact that Rob Aurich has performed well in his first year leading the Blackshirts. For that reason, Rhule announced Aurich had signed a two-year extension to stay on as the defensive coordinator.

Matt Rhule announces defensive coordinator Rob Aurich has signed a two-year extension. pic.twitter.com/xt4eCvgQVz — 𝙷𝚞𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚛𝙼𝚊𝚡 (@Huskermax) November 9, 2026

"This was something I wanted for a while now," Rhule said. "I wanted tremendous continuity. People are going to want this defense and this defense deserves to be at Nebraska."

Details of the extension have not yet been released.

Coordinator Turnover

Locking up Aurich in the same few days that Holgorsen was let go stabilizes one coordinator position.

Rhule is looking for his third offensive coordinator since taking over at Nebraska in 2023. Aurich is the third defensive coordinator, and Brett Maher is the third special teams coordinator in the Rhule era.

"I've hired people and believed it was going to work out great. When it hasn't worked out great, we've made the tough decision and we just try to move forward," Rhule said.

Out of the six coordinators who are no longer in those spots in Lincoln, only Tony White and Mike Ekeler left of their own accord. White was fired earlier this month after less than two seasons at Florida State as their defensive coordinator. Ekeler is in his first season at USC, leading the linebackers and special teams.

"I think we're in an age in college football where the continuity's going to be different," Rhule said.

Other Notes

Top recruits unaffected by Holgorsen news.

Offensive line is playing well but can't keep having penalties.

Wants quarterback and wide receivers included more in the run game to help out the running backs.

Owen Chambliss is not expected back this week.

Field goal kickers have looked good in practice, but that hasn't translated to games.

Can't hurt yourself against a Greg Schiano team.

Schiano was a defensive backs coach at Penn State when Rhule was a player.

Staff is working on changes to the schedule to meet new requirements from the expanded College Football Playoff.

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