Jeremy Pernell: Is a Staff Shakeup on the Horizon for Nebraska?
Full disclosure, I had an article based around this topic written over three weeks ago. I planned on waiting until the end of the season to publish it. Well, events from earlier in the week have prompted a rewrite and a change in timeline.
During his press conference Monday, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule told reporters he would be using the bye week as a time to reflect on the struggles within the Husker offense.
“My job is to consider everything. Part of that is ‘What are the problems? What are the issues?,’ looking at everything," Rhule said. "One of the first things I’m doing this week is, I have a lot of friends in the business, I’ve had some outside people come in and tell me what they see. In my history, that’s one of the best things you can do, have a fresh set of eyes look at it.”
On Tuesday morning, ESPN national insider Pete Thamel broke the news that former Houston and West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen had arrived in Lincoln on Monday and was being added to Rhule's staff as a consultant who "will work with the offensive staff in a role that will evolve as the season goes on."
Holgorsen served in a similar role earlier this season under Sonny Dykes at TCU. He was added to the Horned Frog staff in late July to be an analyst and advanced scout. In a forward-thinking move I like, he was actually brought in to work with the defense, trying to find weaknesses he'd attack if he were game planning against them, while also studying offenses for the Horned Frog defensive staff.
There are no rules that prevent a consultant from working with multiple teams in the same season, although there's speculation that Holgorsen left his post in Fort Worth a couple weeks ago in anticipation of this move.
In addition, it's also been reported that Matt Rhule is bringing in his longtime associate Phil Snow, who was his defensive coordinator at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.
In the short term, both Holgorsen and Snow will be inside NU’s football complex looking at film and offering recommendations. The question on everyone's mind is whether either of them will remain in Lincoln after the 2024 season.
Phil Snow, who turns 69 next month, turned down the opportunity to join Rhule's Husker staff when he took the job in November 2022. He spent the 2023 season as a senior defensive analyst for the Chicago Bears. Would Snow consider sticking around in a less-demanding analyst role with Nebraska?
The more intriguing question is what Holgorsen's long-term future holds. It's become painfully obvious that Marcus Satterfield isn't the answer at offensive coordinator. I have been a vocal critic of his appointment to that role since Day 1.
To Rhule's credit, at least, Satterfield wasn't his first choice to fill that position. His initial target was Jake Peetz, who coached quarterbacks for him at Carolina in 2020 before leaving to be the offensive coordinator for Ed Orgeron at LSU in 2021.
Peetz was offered the job but ultimately decided to remain with the Los Angeles Rams as their pass game specialist. Rhule then pivoted to Satterfield, who was initially meant to only coach the tight ends.
Even so, I vehemently questioned giving Satterfield that job. His history as a coordinator and play caller was pedestrian at best.
Despite having a future NFL QB (PJ Walker) at Temple, Satterfield's offenses ranked 74th (2013), 117th (2014) and 96th (2015) in total offense and were 88th (2013), 97th (2014) and t-60th (2015) in scoring.
His two years at South Carolina were equally unimpressive. In 2021, his offense ranked 110th in total yards (337.5 ypg) and 104th in scoring (22.6 ppg). In 2022, with former five-star recruit and current New Orleans Saints QB Spencer Rattler under center, the Gamecocks finished 39th in scoring (32.2 ppg) and 72nd in total offense (378.8 ypg). Not exactly gaudy stats — although Husker fans would kill for those numbers today.
Even with that résumé, I wanted to take a holistic approach and decided to reach out to a coach who was well-connected in the SEC to ask his opinion. His text back to me verbatim was, "Rhule did South Carolina a favor. Beamer didn't want to fire his buddy but he knew he had the wrong guy running his offense."
Unfortunately, my initial reservations proved accurate. Under Satterfield's guidance, in 17 games versus Power Four competition, Nebraska has gained over 400 yards just once — when they gained 405 against a Purdue defense currently ranked 121st nationally giving up 448.1 ypg. They've scored three offensive touchdowns in only four of those 17 games.
The Huskers rank 107th nationally in yards per play (5.26) and 100th in scoring offense (23.6). In Big Ten play, the Huskers are averaging 18.3 ppg, which would rank 127th out of 134 FBS teams.
An effective offensive coordinator will establish an identity and use concepts that keep a defense off balance and set them up to be exploited later in the game. After almost two seasons, Satterfield's offense still doesn't have an identity and doesn't do anything particularly well on a consistent basis. His play calling is disjointed and the operation as a whole is sluggish and inefficient.
It's time to move on, and Rhule's actions this week point to him taking the early steps toward the eventual transition away from Satterfield.
It has to be done. I caution Husker fans to not take for granted that Dylan Raiola will spend his entire career in Lincoln.
His regression from a confident gunslinger, to a hesitant, slow-processing quarterback is unbelievably alarming. In his first five games of the season, Raiola was 99-of-141 passing (70.2 percent) with 1,211 yards (242.2 ypg), nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He looked like one of the best QBs in the Big Ten. In his last four outings, Raiola is 76-of-130 passing (58.4 percent) with 697 yards (174.25 ypg). He's thrown six interceptions and threw his first touchdown since Sept. 28 against UCLA last week. The longer he's been around Satterfield and his system, the worse he's gotten.
Legacy or not, I've got news for you, if Dylan and his inner circle don't feel he's getting properly developed and showcased for the NFL, he isn't spending three years at Nebraska. If he loses confidence that this place can highlight his talent and prepare him for the league, it won't matter how much he and his family love the program. He'll find a school that will.
I assure you, if he doesn't like the direction of the offense after his sophomore season, he'll transfer to a school like USC or Ole Miss, where he can receive tutoring and mentorship from a proven commodity like Lincoln Riley or Lane Kiffin. He knows he has the ceiling to compete with Texas' Arch Manning to be the No. 1 pick of the 2027 draft. He won't forfeit his future — nor should he.
Which brings us full circle to Dana Holgorsen.
Matt Rhule pursued Holgorsen for a role on his staff last January, according to multiple sources, and Holgorsen spent a weekend on campus. He was spotted with Husker coaches and players at a wrestling match Jan. 6 in support of Nash Hutmacher. I was told at the time Holgorsen passed on joining the staff because he wanted more authority over the offense.
Holgorsen wants to be a head coach again someday, but he knows in order to earn that opportunity, he'll need to coordinate a prominent offense for a couple seasons first.
The next month is likely going to be a feeling-out process by both Rhule and Holgorsen to see if this marriage works long-term. These two have immense respect for each other and have been friends since they were head coaches in the Big 12 together, but they've never been on the same staff before. What will their working relationship be like?
This would be a completely different staff dynamic than anything Rhule has done at any of his previous stops. And keep in mind Holgorsen will have plenty of options to choose from after this season. Will he conclude Nebraska is his best move?
Holgorsen is one of the most well-respected offensive minds in college football. He coordinated prolific offenses at Texas Tech, Houston and Oklahoma State before becoming the head coach at West Virginia (2011-18) and Houston (2019-23), where he continued to author consistently productive offenses.
A well-known quarterback guru, Holgorsen developed an all-conference signal-caller who went on to play in the NFL at every one of his stops; Graham Harrell (Texas Tech), Case Keenum (Houston), Brandon Weeden (Oklahoma State), Geno Smith (West Virginia), Will Grier (West Virginia) and Clayton Tune (Houston). All six still hold multiple NCAA and school passing records and both Harrell (2008) and Grier (2018) finished fourth in Heisman voting's.
The only sticking point would seem to be the difference in offensive philosophies, historically, between the two. Keeping in mind Matt Rhule was describing the offense his current coordinator had wanted to implement, Nebraska's head coach has consistently talked about the need to have a physical run game that was complemented by play action and explosive downfield passes — not that we've ever seen that.
You're not bringing in a guy like Holgorsen to change his stripes. He's a direct descendent of the Air Raid offense, having played for Hal Mumme and coached under Mike Leach.
To his credit, Holgorsen has never been as overtly pass-heavy as his mentors. In fact, during his most recent stint at Houston, the Cougars averaged 34.5 rush attempts and 33.5 pass attempts per game. Even so, philosophically, his system doesn't jibe with what Matt Rhule has stated he wants Nebraska's offense to look like.
Rhule was away from the college game for three years before coming back as Nebraska's coach. Has nearly two years in the Big Ten given him a new perspective? Nearly every team in the conference runs a variation of the spread offense.
I think it ultimately comes down to how these two work together. Is Rhule — a quintessential CEO head coach — comfortable handing over the offense to Dana Holgorsen? He's done that with Tony White and the defense with — for the most part — very good results. Does he think Holgorsen and White's system's pair up well?
The best teams in the country are built to play complementary football. If a team runs an up-tempo spread, its defense is going to give up more yards and points, that's the nature of the symbiotic relationship. Matt Rhule will need to be confident that Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme can adapt to the new offensive philosophy and pace.
If the answer is yes, and Rhule moves forward with Holgorsen, is there a trickle-down effect with the offensive staff with him as the new coordinator? These next several weeks will provide Holgorsen the opportunity to not only scout the players, but the coaches as well.
Holgorsen will certainly assess the roster in anticipation of looking to add help through the transfer portal. But what if he deems a coach or two on staff to be liabilities? Would Rhule give Holgorsen carte blanche to make offensive staff changes he feels are necessary? There are so many dynamics of this potential hire that intrigue me.
What if Holgorsen would only take the job if he could bring in an assistant he's familiar with who could help get the rest of the offensive staff acquainted to the system and be an additional sounding board for the players?
Whether or not Dana Holgorsen is the coordinator next season, I believe Matt Rhule needs to reassess his entire offensive staff. If he's able to get a proven commodity like Holgorsen to take over the offense, I think all options should be on the table, especially when Holgorsen would be bringing a whole new scheme. Like Bill Parcells famously said, "If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries."
A transition to Holgorsen would obviously mean a heightened emphasis on improving the passing game. Along with being an elite developer of QBs, Holgorsen built a strong reputation as a receivers coach. With the receivers having struggled for two seasons under Garret McGuire, would Matt Rhule give Holgorsen the authority to replace him?
It's been two seasons of watching receivers struggle to get off press coverage and play patty-cake with defenders when attempting to block on the perimeter.
McGuire was another hire I was skeptical about, and it's looking more and more like the 25-year-old may have skipped a rung in his climb up the coaching ladder. In today's world of large on-field support staffs, he probably should have been in that role for a few years before being handed the keys to the position group.
I don't doubt Garret is a smart young coach, in fact I've heard just that from people who've dealt with him. But there's no substitute for experience and McGuire came to Lincoln quite green, and the Big Ten is not the sort of conference you want a coach earning his stripes.
Dana Holgorsen has worked with several offensive coaches who've ascended through the coaching ranks after being part of his staffs at West Virginia and Houston. Shannon Dawson and Jake Spavital are the offensive coordinators at Miami and Baylor, respectively, and have strong reputations.
Robert Gillespie (Alabama) and Ja'Juan Seider (Penn State) are two former running backs coaches who are considered among the best in the country. Marquel Blackwell, currently at South Carolina, is also a well-regarded RB coach. If during the transition of power on offense Matt Rhule decides to move on from E.J. Barthel, Gillespie and Seider are probably not realistic, but Blackwell could be.
The coach I have earmarked as a top viable target is North Carolina assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway, who spent 2013-15 working with Holgorsen at West Virginia. He is currently making $568k with the Tar Heels but Nebraska could offer him enough to rejoin Holgorsen in Lincoln if both parties wanted a reunion. Galloway is one of the best receivers coaches in the ACC. Daikiel Shorts Jr. (Kentucky) and Tyron Carrier (Temple) are two other former receiver coaches under Holgorsen who could make sense.
What would Holgorsen's hire mean for current co-offensive coordinator and QB coach Glenn Thomas? I assume Holgorsen would handle QB duties and not take over the receivers. I think Holgorsen would want sole ownership of that room since it's his system.
That likely means Thomas joins Satterfield in the unemployment line. And for anyone delusional enough to think Satterfield has any place on this staff after his demotion, you're mistaken. Not with a $1.4 million salary. He was already grossly overpaid as a coordinator with his track record, and you're certainly not paying a tight ends coach that much.
I think it would be a smart move for Matt Rhule to find a spot on his on-field staff for Jamar Mozee. I like Rhule's philosophy behind hiring well-respected and successful high school head coaches and using a spot on them.
Mozee has serious connections to the closest recruiting hotbed nearest Lincoln. Rhule seems to be prioritizing the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas moving forward and we've already seen the impact Mozee has made as a member of the support staff, securing commitments from two four-star players from the area in the 2025 class and generating a ton of interest from several more in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
I think he should take over Satterfield's tight end responsibilities. That seems to be Rhule's blueprint. He hired Joey McGuire to coach them at Baylor and Bob Wager was set to do the same at Nebraska before drinking himself out of that career break.
Even though it's the offense that has taken over the public's attention in recent weeks, I haven't forgotten about Nebraska's special teams that have been bad for two years and continue to frustrate. Ed Foley should be gone as well.
With multiple blocked kicks and punts, a substandard return game and terrible coverage units, how could it get any worse? Well, Ed Foley has found a way. For those using bingo cards to keep track of the unmitigated disaster that has been the special teams this season, you probably have a blackout after watching the Huskers field a kickoff along the sidelines and step out of bounds at the 1-yard line. If not, perhaps a missed extra point against UCLA did the trick.
If it's me, I'm grabbing Bill Busch or current Idaho defensive coordinator Dan Jackson for that role. Both are Nebraska natives who have a history of success coaching special teams and would strengthen your recruiting grip on both in-state and the surrounding 500-mile radius. Those of you who know me from the HuskerMax message board know that I've advocated for Jackson to be part of Nebraska's coaching staff since Mike Riley was hired.
Things are going to get really interesting at Nebraska over the next month. The Huskers need to find a way to get a win over USC, Wisconsin or Iowa to get to a bowl game and show tangible progress to its fans and prospective recruits.
Regardless, Matt Rhule has some important decisions to make with his staff this offseason.
