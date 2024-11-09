All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 11

From the heart of the Big Ten Conference in Chicago, HuskerMax's self-proclaimed "Big Ten expert" Matt McMaster gives his picks against the spread.

Matt McMaster

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleader celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks cheerleader celebrates a touchdown in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Point spreads via ESPN.

UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) pitches the ball to running back Jalen Berger (not pictured).
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) pitches the ball to running back Jalen Berger (not pictured) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Iowa @ UCLA (+6.5)

Sneaky stat of the week: the UCLA Bruins have one of the best-run defenses in the country. Despite their 3-5 record, they rank in the top 15 in opponent yards per rush and opponent yards per game. With Brendan Sullivan under the center for the Hawkeyes, they’ve doubled down on their run game. This is a bad matchup for the Hawkeyes, who are traveling a long way to play the Bruins, who have a lot of momentum after their win against Nebraska. 

The Pick: UCLA +6.5

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates a first down.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates a first down run during the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Purdue @ Ohio State (-38)

I’ve been using a “Pick against Purdue” strategy in my own betting life and it’s been working beautifully for me. I could not care less that 38 points is an insane number to give up against a Power 4 team in November; Purdue is that bad. I implore you to take up this strategy and take the Buckeyes. 

The Pick: Ohio State -38

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot during the game against the Southern California Trojans.
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Rutgers Scarlet Knights mascot during the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Minnesota @ Rutgers (+5.5)

My head tells me to pick Minnesota in this one. They’re red hot, coming off of a massive win against a ranked Illinois team playing a Rutgers squad who haven’t won a game since September. My heart tells me this line is a trap. It’s just too good to be true, and Vegas knows something that I don’t. I’m going to fade my brain and take the Knights.

The Pick: Rutgers +5.5

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke looks for a receiver during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans
Nov 2, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) looks for a receiver during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. / Dale Young-Imagn Images

Michigan @ Indiana (-14.5)

Indiana has been kicking the snot out of everyone this season and Michigan has been on the end of couple themselves. Imagine looking at this line and typing out that sentence to begin the year. I don’t think anything changes this Saturday. Give me the Hoosiers.

The Pick: Indiana (-14.5)

Oregon Ducks tight end Roger Saleapaga (83) celebrates with fans.
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Roger Saleapaga (83) celebrates with fans after the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Maryland @ Oregon (-23.5)

It’s still so crazy to me that this is a Big Ten matchup in today's modern Big Ten. This line is puzzling to me. Illinois was a ranked team traveling from a central time zone and was a 22-point underdog. Maryland is a much worse team traveling from the east coast and are only being given 23.5 points. The Ducks covered against the Illini; they'll cover against the Terrapins. 

The Pick: Oregon -23.5

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks to the scoreboard.
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin looks to the scoreboard during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Ohio State won 20-13. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington @ Penn State (-12.5) 

This is the easiest game of the week. Penn State is coming off an underrated loss, Washington is coming off of an overblown win. Give me the Nittany Lions everyday of the week. 

The Pick: Penn State -12.5 (McMaster's Lock of the Week)

Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Michigan State, USC, and Wisconsin are not in action this week.

Matt McMaster
MATT MCMASTER

Matt McMaster grew up as a die-hard Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls fan in Skokie, Illinois. Matt's passion for sports led him to a career in broadcasting, where he began announcing high school sports when he was 16. Matt continued to pursue broadcasting by earning an undergraduate degree in broadcasting and sports media at the University of Nebraska. During Matt's final two years of school, he covered the Cornhusker football with Husker Max and hosted his weekend radio show, "The Husker Hour." Matt has now graduated from UNL and is excited to continue to create content with Huskermax!

