McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 11
From the heart of the Big Ten Conference in Chicago, HuskerMax's self-proclaimed "Big Ten expert" Matt McMaster gives his picks against the spread.
Point spreads via ESPN.
Iowa @ UCLA (+6.5)
Sneaky stat of the week: the UCLA Bruins have one of the best-run defenses in the country. Despite their 3-5 record, they rank in the top 15 in opponent yards per rush and opponent yards per game. With Brendan Sullivan under the center for the Hawkeyes, they’ve doubled down on their run game. This is a bad matchup for the Hawkeyes, who are traveling a long way to play the Bruins, who have a lot of momentum after their win against Nebraska.
The Pick: UCLA +6.5
Purdue @ Ohio State (-38)
I’ve been using a “Pick against Purdue” strategy in my own betting life and it’s been working beautifully for me. I could not care less that 38 points is an insane number to give up against a Power 4 team in November; Purdue is that bad. I implore you to take up this strategy and take the Buckeyes.
The Pick: Ohio State -38
Minnesota @ Rutgers (+5.5)
My head tells me to pick Minnesota in this one. They’re red hot, coming off of a massive win against a ranked Illinois team playing a Rutgers squad who haven’t won a game since September. My heart tells me this line is a trap. It’s just too good to be true, and Vegas knows something that I don’t. I’m going to fade my brain and take the Knights.
The Pick: Rutgers +5.5
Michigan @ Indiana (-14.5)
Indiana has been kicking the snot out of everyone this season and Michigan has been on the end of couple themselves. Imagine looking at this line and typing out that sentence to begin the year. I don’t think anything changes this Saturday. Give me the Hoosiers.
The Pick: Indiana (-14.5)
Maryland @ Oregon (-23.5)
It’s still so crazy to me that this is a Big Ten matchup in today's modern Big Ten. This line is puzzling to me. Illinois was a ranked team traveling from a central time zone and was a 22-point underdog. Maryland is a much worse team traveling from the east coast and are only being given 23.5 points. The Ducks covered against the Illini; they'll cover against the Terrapins.
The Pick: Oregon -23.5
Washington @ Penn State (-12.5)
This is the easiest game of the week. Penn State is coming off an underrated loss, Washington is coming off of an overblown win. Give me the Nittany Lions everyday of the week.
The Pick: Penn State -12.5 (McMaster's Lock of the Week)
Illinois, Nebraska, Northwestern, Michigan State, USC, and Wisconsin are not in action this week.
MORE: Huskers Today: November 8, 2024
MORE: Remembering the Last Elite Nebraska Football Team: The 1999 Season
MORE: Huskers Fall to Lowest Spot Yet in College Huddle Rankings
MORE: Big Ten Football Game of the Week: No. 8 Indiana vs. Michigan
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Playing The Dangerous Transitive Game With Nebraska Men's Basketball
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.