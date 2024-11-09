Nebraska Wrestling Opens Season with Win Over Utah Valley, 32-7
Nebraska wrestling's season has officially begun and the Huskers got off to a hot start.
No. 3 NU beat Utah Valley 32-7 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Friday evening. The Huskers remained undefeated all-time against the Wolverines to start the 2024-25 campaign 1-0.
Nebraska never trailed, as Antrell Taylor put the Huskers up 5-0 by defeating Ryker Fullmer with a 20-4 second-period technical fall.
Utah Valley managed just two victories: an 8-0 major decision at 165 from Terrell Barraclough over Bubba Wilson and a 5-4 decision at heavyweight from Jack Forbes over Harley Andrews.
Nebraska is off to North Carolina to face Campbell and No. 24 North Carolina next Friday. The Huskers will take on the Camels at 3:30 p.m. CST at the Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C. The dual will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Following the Campbell dual, NU will travel to Chapel Hill, set to begin bouts at 6:30 p.m. CST.
No. 3 Nebraska 32, Utah Valley 7
- 157: No. 4 Antrell Taylor tech. fall Ryker Fullmer (UVU) 20-4 4:41 (NEB 5, UVU 0)
- 165: No. 6 Terrell Barraclough (UVU) major dec. No. 20 Bubba Wilson 8-0 (NEB 5, UVU 4)
- 174: No. 9 Lenny Pinto tech. fall Mark Takara (UVU) 23-6 5:58 (NEB 10, UVU 4)
- 184: No. 9 Silas Allred dec. Caleb Uhlenhopp (UVU) 11-7 (NEB 13, UVU 4)
- 197: No. 33 Camden McDanel dec. Kael Bennie (UVU) 8-3 (NEB 16, UVU 4)
- HWT: Jack Forbes (UVU) dec. No. 29 Harley Andrews 5-4 (NEB 16, UVU 7)
- 125: No. 3 Caleb Smith dec. Bridger Ricks (UVU) 8-5 SV-1 (NEB 19, UVU 7)
- 133: No. 13 Jake Van Dee major dec. Kase Mauger (UVU) 13-1 (NEB 23, UVU 7)
- 141: No. 4 Brock Hardy dec. No. 27 Haiden Drury (UVU) 4-0 (NEB 26, UVU 7)
- 149: No. 5 Ridge Lovett pinned Tanner Frothinger (UVU) 1:26 (NEB 32, UVU 7)
