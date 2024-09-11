Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Listed in Top 25 College Football Quarterback Rankings
Dylan Raiola's star continues to gain more national attention, and has garnered more recognition through media outlets.
One week after earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, Raiola earned a nod in Bleacher Report's Top 25 College Football Quarterback rankings released Tuesday. The first-year signal caller was listed at No. 22.
The running list is updated weekly, as Raiola was not a preseason mention but did earn honorable mention accolades after his Week One performance against UTEP. After the Nebraska football team downed Colorado 28-10 in Week Two, the freshman vaulted into the top 25 at No. 22.
Raiola is listed ahead of some notable quarterbacks nationally, including the Big Ten's Luke Altmeyer (Illinois), Hudson Card (Purdue), Will Howard (Ohio State), Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers), and Kurtis Rourke (Indiana). The victory over CU placed Raiola ahead of his Week Two foe, Shedeur Sanders, who landed at No. 24.
The ranking added several thoughts about the freshman quarterback:
"Raiola completed 23-of-30 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown while clearly outplaying Shedeur Sanders in a 28-10 win over Colorado, and now Nebraska is ranked No 23 in the latest AP poll. The Cornhuskers are taking it slow, evidenced by his middling 7.4 yards per attempt, but he has looked the part through two weeks as a true freshman starter."
Not only has Nebraska pushed into the top 25 of the AP Poll in part due to Raiola's play, but the Huskers are also No. 24 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. The Big Red have yet to throw an interception on the season, and Raiola has not coughed up a turnover in 2024.
Raiola's stats sit behind other quarterbacks listed in the top 25 rankings, including other Big Ten starters Miller Moss (USC, No. 18), Drew Allar (Penn State, No. 17), Will Rogers (Washington, No. 13), and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon, No. 7).
Raiola will aim to add to his stat totals on Saturday as Nebraska hosts Northern Illinois at 6:30 p.m. CDT from Memorial Stadium.
