All Huskers

Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola Listed in Top 25 College Football Quarterback Rankings

Freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola has received national attention after Nebraska football's 2-0 start to the season. The signal caller was given a top 25 quarterback rating by Bleacher Report this week for their national college football rankings.

Austin Jacobsen

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) passes against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dylan Raiola's star continues to gain more national attention, and has garnered more recognition through media outlets.

One week after earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, Raiola earned a nod in Bleacher Report's Top 25 College Football Quarterback rankings released Tuesday. The first-year signal caller was listed at No. 22.

The running list is updated weekly, as Raiola was not a preseason mention but did earn honorable mention accolades after his Week One performance against UTEP. After the Nebraska football team downed Colorado 28-10 in Week Two, the freshman vaulted into the top 25 at No. 22.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the team into the facilities
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) leads the team into the facilities before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Raiola is listed ahead of some notable quarterbacks nationally, including the Big Ten's Luke Altmeyer (Illinois), Hudson Card (Purdue), Will Howard (Ohio State), Athan Kaliakmanis (Rutgers), and Kurtis Rourke (Indiana). The victory over CU placed Raiola ahead of his Week Two foe, Shedeur Sanders, who landed at No. 24.

The ranking added several thoughts about the freshman quarterback:

"Raiola completed 23-of-30 passes for 185 yards and a touchdown while clearly outplaying Shedeur Sanders in a 28-10 win over Colorado, and now Nebraska is ranked No 23 in the latest AP poll. The Cornhuskers are taking it slow, evidenced by his middling 7.4 yards per attempt, but he has looked the part through two weeks as a true freshman starter."

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15)
Aug 31, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) warms up before a game against the UTEP Miners at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Not only has Nebraska pushed into the top 25 of the AP Poll in part due to Raiola's play, but the Huskers are also No. 24 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. The Big Red have yet to throw an interception on the season, and Raiola has not coughed up a turnover in 2024.

Raiola's stats sit behind other quarterbacks listed in the top 25 rankings, including other Big Ten starters Miller Moss (USC, No. 18), Drew Allar (Penn State, No. 17), Will Rogers (Washington, No. 13), and Dillon Gabriel (Oregon, No. 7).

Raiola will aim to add to his stat totals on Saturday as Nebraska hosts Northern Illinois at 6:30 p.m. CDT from Memorial Stadium.

MORE: Has Nebraska Football's Win Over Colorado Caused Overreactions?

MORE: Colorado's Travis Hunter Praises Nebraska's Fans After Playing in Memorial Stadium

MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Opening Night Moving Outdoors to The Railyard

MORE: Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa: The Transition to Conference Play

MORE: Predicting the College Football Playoffs: Key Week 3 Matchups to Watch

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football