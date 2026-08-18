Long-Awaited Return to Practice is a Milestone on Nebraska Receiver Demitrius Bell's Road Back

It's been a long road back for Demitrius Bell.

After Nebraska’s ninth practice of fall camp, head coach Matt Rhule announced the former three-star athlete from McGavock High School in Nashville, Tennessee, had returned to practice for the first time since suffering an injury during the 2024 Red-White scrimmage.

Bell was regarded as the No. 52 athlete in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 20 player in Tennessee. After flashing in his first and only opportunity in front of Husker fans, his return has been long awaited.

It could finally be on the horizon, potentially giving the Big Red an even deeper group of capable pass catchers in 2026.

Matt Rhule | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Bell was on the practice field Saturday during the first scrimmage of the fall, although he wasn't cleared for full go.

"We had Demitrius Bell back today for the first time in a long time," Rhule fold reporters afterward. "He didn't scrimmage, but he was out there practicing. ... So, looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table."

Nebraska has never seen what Bell could do when the bullets are live. 2026 might serve as the first opportunity to experience that.

Demitrius Bell carries the ball after a catch during the 2024 Red-White scrimmage. | Huskers.com

Bell's Status as a Prep Recruit

Bell chose Nebraska over other finalists such as Kentucky and Michigan State. He had other notable suitors that included Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

As a senior who played both wide receiver and defensive back, Bell caught 59 passes for 702 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 274 yards and two more scores on the ground. Defensively, he recorded 17 tackles.

The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete was viewed as one of the country's most dynamic playmakers as a prep recruit. In 2026, he could finally get the opportunity to show Nebraska fans why.

Nebraska wide receivers Jacory Barney Jr., Dane Key, and Nyziah Hunter line up against Cincinnati last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Since Bell's injury in April 2024, NU's wide receiver room has undergone significant change. Before then, he was expected to contribute to the Huskers' rotation during Dylan Raiola's freshman season at quarterback.

Jacory Barney Jr. ultimately stepped into a larger role, finishing 2024 second on the team with 842 all-purpose yards and three rushing touchdowns. Barney moved into the slot, a natural fit given the similar frames of the two receivers. Still, Bell was expected to see the field that fall.

Then came 2025, and Bell still didn't play. The knee injury that derailed his redshirt freshman season continued to bother him as a sophomore. Now, he finally appears to have taken a significant step in the recovery process.

Nebraska wide receiver Quinn Clark eludes Akron defenders on the way to a 37-yard touchdown last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What It Means for Nebraska

The Huskers have a deep wide receiver rotation with three pass-catchers on the 2026 roster who have led their team in receptions in a season: Barney (Nebraska, 2024), Nyziah Hunter (Nebraska, 2025) and Kwazi Gilmer (UCLA, 2025).

After them, the room is less proven but still expected to contribute in a meaningful way. Janiran Bonner returns from injury and heads into his fifth season; Quinn Clark is arguably the biggest riser of the offseason; and Cortez Mills continues to show why he was once viewed as a four-star recruit.

Where Bell finds himself in the rotation is unknown, but fans haven't forgotten him. There's a reason the former class of 2023 prospect has stayed at Nebraska this long, and it appears he's as close to competing for the Big Red as he's ever been.

It's unclear how long the Huskers will continue to limit his reps, but there's little doubt he'll be one of the most motivated players on the team. If he can return to form, expect Bell to earn some opportunities this fall.

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