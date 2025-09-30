Luke Lindenmeyer Discusses Nebraska’s Bounce-Back Mentality Ahead of Michigan State
Nebraska’s (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) recent loss to No. 20 Michigan (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) may have stung, but tight end Luke Lindenmeyer is already looking forward.
In the wake of a tough outing, Lindenmeyer offers a candid look into the team’s mindset. One rooted in accountability, urgency, and belief. As the Huskers prepare for a pivotal matchup against Michigan State, his words reflect a locker room determined to respond with grit and precision. From practice intensity to leadership tone, Nebraska’s bounce-back mentality is taking shape.
In response to a recent loss, Nebraska shifted its focus inward, channeling frustration into a week of intense, high-stakes practices. Lindenmeyer described the sessions as “violent” and “physical,” emphasizing that the team viewed the week as a prime opportunity “to get better and improve.” The backbone of this approach was “good on good” competition, matching the Huskers’ top units against each other to elevate execution and sharpen resolve.
Fueled by a desire to bounce back immediately, Nebraska’s players were frustrated they didn’t have a game the previous week, but they didn’t let that energy go to waste. Instead, they channeled it into a fiercely competitive training period. Lindenmeyer described the week as a turning point, noting that “the physicality and the competitiveness that we put on each other” sharpened the team and led to meaningful improvement.
That mindset was reinforced by Coach Rhule’s core message: “Don’t let one game get you twice.” According to Lindenmeyer, the team adopted that philosophy, moved on from the loss, and focused on getting better.
Nebraska’s bounce-back effort has been rooted in a return to fundamentals, with players zeroing in on technique and personal accountability. Lindenmeyer exemplified that mindset, openly assessing his own performance and identifying areas for growth. “There were some plays where I wasn’t happy with my blocks,” he admitted, pointing to footwork and balance as key areas of focus.
Specifically, he noted that getting too far onto his toes threw off his leverage and emphasized that staying on his insteps would improve his run blocking. That level of detail and ownership reflects a broader team-wide commitment to sharpening core responsibilities.
As Nebraska gears up for its matchup against Michigan State, the emphasis isn’t on scouting the opponent’s tendencies. It’s on internal execution. The junior tight end acknowledged that while Michigan State “brings the same thing” each game, there’s always a chance things “could be completely different.”
That uncertainty reinforces his personal approach: focusing on technique over tendencies. For Lindenmeyer, each play is a test of fundamentals, not just a battle against a specific defender. “Every week it’s just a new jersey number I’m going against,” he said, “and if I can get my technique down, then that’s all that matters.”
For Lindenmeyer and the Huskers, the path forward is clear: respond with purpose, compete with edge, and trust the work they’ve put in. The sting of defeat has been transformed into fuel, driving a week of physical practices, technical refinement, and mental reset. As Nebraska heads into its clash with Michigan State, the team isn’t just preparing for an opponent. They’re proving something to themselves.
