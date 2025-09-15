Matt Rhule Looks to Michigan, Wants to Play Football the 1995 Team Would be 'Proud' Of
LINCOLN—"Now it begins."
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has his team 3-0 through the non-conference slate. That includes a nail-biter against Cincinnati in Kansas City that ended up 20-17. The other two wins were massive blowouts against MAC program Akron and FCS team Houston Christian.
Rhule says the Big Ten Conference slate is here, which is where the Big Red will learn about who they are.
"I think the biggest thing is we've had three weeks of just preparation for those games," Rhule said. "The games are really where you go to execute and compete. To me, it's the work week leading up to it that makes your team better. And I think our guys have worked hard the last three weeks to prepare.
"Now, the Big Ten starts. This is a whole other animal."
Some of that preparation is getting guys rested and healed from fall camp and the non-conference schedule. Rhule said guys like Malcolm Hartzog and Javin Wright will play and are good to go this week. Rhule added that Elijah Jeudy took a helmet to the thigh, but he's "good to go," and so is Gabe Moore.
"Gabe was
arguing with me on the sidelines about going back in the game (on Saturday)," Rhule said. "He wanted to play. It's just it's been a long road back (for) him from the ACL he had like four years ago, and then some of the hamstring stuff is related to that.
"He played. He played well. It was worth keeping him out and getting some of the younger guys in."
Michigan won't be bringing head coach Sherrone Moore to Lincoln this Saturday. Moore is in the middle of a suspension for a sign-stealing scandal that aided in the Wolverines winning the 2023 national title. Rhule said he's not sure how hard it would be to go through a game week without a head coach, since he's never been part of that situation.
"I hate to say it'd be easy because, like, what am I doing? Obviously, they went through it two years ago, a little bit, so they know how to do it. I would say that I have a great coaching staff, and Susan (Elza) would run the staff meeting. Wish (Jarrett Wishon) would make sure everybody had the
schedule, and Dana (Holgorsen) and John (Butler) would do their job. I think we all are professionals on our staff. How they're handling it, though, I'm not real sure," Rhule said.
As for how Rhule views Michigan.
"We're facing a team that's rushing offense if 15th," Rhule said. "They have a quarterback who's mobile and can run. They will use tempo. They will use sugar tempo.
"They're an outstanding offensive line. They're big. They're powerful. They're athletic. They run all the runs. This is an excellent top-25 football team."
Of course, Rhule also commented on the Bud Crawford fight. Crawford led the team out of the tunnel for a game last season. On Saturday, Crawford beat Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision to
"Historic, historic night," Rhule said. "Really cool to see Netflix see, the whole world see him as he sports the Nebraska N, for everything on his mouthpiece and seeing all the guys that are with him all wearing Cornhusker red.
"We are grateful that Terrence would represent his home state
the way that he does."
Rhule said he was able to go to a number of major sporting events growing up, thanks to his dad's work as a minister and doing team chapels. Rhule got to see the ball go through Bill Buckner's legs in the 1986 World Series. After taking the Baylor job, he was also able to go to Super Bowl LI, where Tom Brady and the Patriots erased a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons.
"This was the greatest sporting event I've ever been to," Rhule said. "This was the absolute best thing I've ever been a part of."
You can watch the full media session from Monday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Refresh the page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
From the Other Side
- Michigan Insider | Biggest takeaways from Biff Poggi’s pre-Nebraska press conference
- The Wolverine | Biff Poggi quick-hitters: Updates ahead of Nebraska
- The Wolverine | Injury report: Rod Moore expected back this week (again), the OL, more
- Maize N Brew | Safety Rod Moore on track to play at Nebraska
- Wolverines Wire | Biff Poggi explains Sherrone Moore’s plan to unleash Bryce Underwood
- Michigan On SI | Biff Poggi touches on injuries, explains why TJ Guy didn't play against CMU
- Detroit Free Press* | Michigan vs Nebraska prediction: Our early pick is in
- The Wolverine* | Michigan lets Bryce Underwood cook, gives Nebraska a whole lot to think about
- Michigan Daily | Moore’s suspension is motivation, not punishment
- MLive* | Michigan’s next opponent has won last two games by a combined 120 points
- MLive* | Michigan, riding the Bryce Underwood wave, shifts focus to Big Ten play
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.