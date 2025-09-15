Wolverine Digest

Biff Poggi touches on injuries, explains why TJ Guy didn't play against CMU

The Wolverines are close to getting some key members back on the field.

Trent Knoop

Michigan had quite an extensive injury report on Saturday prior to the game against Central Michigan. The Wolverines were down 14 players and seven more were listed as Questionable. From the 21 players listed on the availability report, Michigan didn't have players like Rod Moore, Brady Norton, Giovanni El-Hadi, Caleb Anderson, and Mason Curtis, among several others.

On Monday, interim head coach Biff Poggi updated the health of a few players. It sounds like safety Rod Moore could have played -- I saw him warming up prior to the game with the third-team defense -- but the Wolverines held him out against CMU. It sounds hopeful that Moore could play on Saturday at Nebraska.

As far as the offensive line goes, Brady Norton, who was starting at right guard, is expected to practice this week and has a chance to go on Saturday. But left guard Giovanni El-Hadi will miss a few weeks, according to Poggi.

Poggi said they will determine the starting guards after a few practices this week. It was Jake Guarnera (RG) and Nathan Efobi (LG) against the Chippewas.

Another important nugget: Edge rusher TJ Guy logged zero snaps against Central Michigan. Instead, linebacker Jaishawn Barham started in his place at edge. Poggi said, that with CMU being a run-heavy team, Michigan wanted to load up with bigger defenders. Expect Guy to be out there this weekend against the Huskers.

