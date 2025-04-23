Matt Rhule Says Dylan Raiola is 'Ten Steps Ahead' as Huskers’ QB Shines in Spring
Nebraska fans have every reason to be excited about the future of their football program, especially with star sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola at the helm.
A former five-star recruit and one of the most highly touted quarterbacks in recent memory, Raiola arrived in Lincoln with sky-high expectations. After flashing his immense potential as a true freshman, the question heading into this spring practice was just how much he could grow with a full offseason in Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen's system.
The answer, according to Rhule, is: a lot.
“He is ten steps ahead of where he was, and where he was was pretty cool,” Rhule said Tuesday, giving high praise to his young quarterback’s progression.
After an up-and-down but promising freshman season, Raiola’s progress during spring practice is an important part of his development going into his second year of college football. He completed 275 of 410 passes in 2024, finishing with a 67.1% completion rate, 2,819 passing yards and 13 touchdowns — all while setting Nebraska freshman records for passing yards and completion percentage.
It was a strong foundation, but this spring, Rhule sees something even more refined.
“Even like a day today when there's no pads … his movement in the pocket is excellent,” Rhule said. “His ability to play the next play and move on, his checks, his knowing what he's seeing coverage-wise.”
That type of command has come not just from talent, but from the mental side of the game. According to coaches, Raiola has make major strides in reading defenses, recognizing disguises and adjusting protections at the line of scrimmage. Rhule credited Nebraska’s defensive staff for keeping things complex during practices, which has helped accelerate Raiola’s learning curve.
“Like I said, we're playing a lot of different coverages, and maybe we have added some more coverages," Rhule said. "So I think he's able to get through all the coverages.”
But perhaps most important is Raiola’s leadership. Still only a sophomore, he’s already taken on a mentorship role with the other quarterbacks on the team — something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by the coaching staff.
“I have really enjoyed watching him coach the other quarterbacks while they are out there,” Rhule said.
As Nebraska eyes a new season, the picture is starting to come into focus. Raiola is no longer just a promising young talent — he’s becoming the kind of quarterback who can elevate the program.
With the combination of physical ability, work ethic and leadership, Dylan Raiola looks ready to take the next step. If spring ball is any indication, that step could be big.
