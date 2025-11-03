Matt Rhule Says Huskers at a 'Crossroads' After USC Loss, Heading to UCLA
LINCOLN—Matt Rhule said Nebraska football is "at a crossroads."
The Huskers are 6-3 after a 21-17 loss to No. 23 USC. In that loss, the Big Red also lost starting quarterback Dylan Raiola for the season. With a true freshman stepping in and a College Football Playoff berth officially off the table, Rhule said this is a pivotal moment for the season and the program.
"We're sitting at a crossroads right now as a team," Rhule said at Monday's press conference. "It's an unbelievable opportunity for us. These next three games are some of the most important time for our team and for our program moving forward."
Rhule likened the moment to one of his favorite books: "Legacy". The James Kerr book is about the New Zealand rugby team, more commonly known as the All Blacks. The book looks at the iconic team that had "kind of lost their way" before rebuilding and the rules that they lived by.
"One of them is plant trees that you'll never see," Rhule said. "It's about leaving places better than you found them. I really wanted our seniors to have a chance to continue to battle and fight to be a CFP team."
Rhule added that Saturday's effort from players that won't be here to see how high the program can go and environment from the fans are seeds that will get Nebraska back to a place among the nation's elite.
"I thought the way they fought, battled, and compete for each other when they had some bad breaks... I think those are the things that you can build off of," Rhule said. "I thought what everyone did with the blackout will have a profound impact on what we're trying to get done moving forward.
"I do think it's important, while we're disappointed and angry and upset, to also be very, very grateful for that atmosphere, for that crowd, for that opportunity."
On the injury front, Raiola will have surgery this week for a broken fibula suffered in the USC game.
Offensive tackle Elijah Prichett was also hurt against USC. Rhule expects him to be ready to go at UCLA on Saturday, along with the other banged offensive lineman like Turner Corcoran.
You can watch the full media session from Monday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
More Info
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 at UCLA 8 p.m. FOX
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
