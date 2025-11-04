Skipper Details UCLA's 'Unknown' Challenge vs Raiola-Less Nebraska
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) may be hosting a Nebraska Cornhuskers squad that just lost its starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola, for the season, but that just made Tim Skipper's prep for the week a lot more difficult.
Raiola was hurt on a sack early in the third quarter of their 21-17 loss to No. 20 USC on Saturday, and it was revealed Sunday that the sophomore will be out for the remainder of the season. Nebraska true freshman TJ Lateef will step in his place against UCLA this Saturday.
During Monday's media availability, Skipper detailed the challenges that come with having to gameplan against a new quarterback this week.
"That definitely is going to change some things," Skipper said of Lateef. "Kind of an unknown as far as actual reps, but there are reps from this season that we've seen on film. We'll have to study those reps we already have, and then also high school stuff, too, just to get a good feel for him.
"We know we're going to get some unscouted looks, some unscouted plays. I'm sure there's things he does well that they're going to want to do that they haven't really shown. He's kind of had to do the gameplan and scheming they had up for Dylan [Raiola] in his reps. So, we'll have to adjust as the game goes."
In three appearances this season, Lateef has completed 16 of 19 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown. In his college football debut against Akron, he tossed for 128 yards on 6-of-7 passing. A week later, he appeared against Houston Christian and complete all five of his pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown. Coming in for Raiola against USC, he was 5-for-7 for just seven yards.
Lateef is a different type of quarterback than Raiola. He's more athletic and is more of a running threat. Skipper explained what he's seen from Lateef so far.
Skipper Breaks Down TJ Lateef
"With all these quarterbacks nowadays, they're all athletic and he's very athletic," Skipper continued. "So you just need to see what kind of plays they're going to do. They're going to move the pocket, things like that. And we're going to have to adjust to it.
"I think he's a dual threat. He has a strong arm and he can run. He's going to give problems to defenses. We're going to have to be ready for all of it."
The Bruins and Cornhuskers kick off in the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT on FOX.
