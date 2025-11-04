All Bruins

Skipper Details UCLA's 'Unknown' Challenge vs Raiola-Less Nebraska

The Bruins don't have much film on their opposing quarterback this weekend.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper looks up at the video board in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
The UCLA Bruins (3-5, 3-2 Big Ten) may be hosting a Nebraska Cornhuskers squad that just lost its starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola, for the season, but that just made Tim Skipper's prep for the week a lot more difficult.

Raiola was hurt on a sack early in the third quarter of their 21-17 loss to No. 20 USC on Saturday, and it was revealed Sunday that the sophomore will be out for the remainder of the season. Nebraska true freshman TJ Lateef will step in his place against UCLA this Saturday.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule and running back Emmett Johnson (21) gather around quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) after he was injured during the third quarter against the Southern California Trojans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

During Monday's media availability, Skipper detailed the challenges that come with having to gameplan against a new quarterback this week.

"That definitely is going to change some things," Skipper said of Lateef. "Kind of an unknown as far as actual reps, but there are reps from this season that we've seen on film. We'll have to study those reps we already have, and then also high school stuff, too, just to get a good feel for him.

"We know we're going to get some unscouted looks, some unscouted plays. I'm sure there's things he does well that they're going to want to do that they haven't really shown. He's kind of had to do the gameplan and scheming they had up for Dylan [Raiola] in his reps. So, we'll have to adjust as the game goes."

In three appearances this season, Lateef has completed 16 of 19 passes for 261 yards and one touchdown. In his college football debut against Akron, he tossed for 128 yards on 6-of-7 passing. A week later, he appeared against Houston Christian and complete all five of his pass attempts for 126 yards and a touchdown. Coming in for Raiola against USC, he was 5-for-7 for just seven yards.

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) scrambles against Houston Christian Huskies linebacker Mike Sylvalie (25) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Lateef is a different type of quarterback than Raiola. He's more athletic and is more of a running threat. Skipper explained what he's seen from Lateef so far.

Skipper Breaks Down TJ Lateef

"With all these quarterbacks nowadays, they're all athletic and he's very athletic," Skipper continued. "So you just need to see what kind of plays they're going to do. They're going to move the pocket, things like that. And we're going to have to adjust to it.

"I think he's a dual threat. He has a strong arm and he can run. He's going to give problems to defenses. We're going to have to be ready for all of it."

Sep 13, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) scrambles against the Houston Christian Huskies during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Bruins and Cornhuskers kick off in the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 6 p.m. PT on FOX.

Connor Moreno
Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.