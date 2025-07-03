Matt Rhule Says NFL Experience Could Be Nebraska’s Secret Weapon in NIL Era
Off the field, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is channeling his NFL roots into a clever playbook for modern college football. With the transfer portal wide open and NIL dollars flowing fast, Rhule is treating name, image, and likeness agreements much like NFL contracts.
In a recent discussion with Greg McElroy on the Always College Football podcast, Rhule pointed out how his professional experience is becoming Nebraska’s secret weapon in the NIL era.
Matt Rhule Explains How His NFL Experience
Rhule’s NFL tenure may not have ended with a Super Bowl ring, but the lessons he learned in roster management, cap strategy, and player valuation stuck with him.
On the podcast, he emphasized how the NFL forces teams to weigh each player’s contract value, even when every athlete on the roster is talented: "I think the biggest thing you learn when you’re in the NFL is really evaluation. Before, in college football, it was like, ‘Yeah, he’s a good player, let’s offer him, let’s take him.’ You get to the NFL, they’re all good players. It’s just, ‘Hey, what’s the financial value we put on this person and put on this position?’ Every year in the NFL, you go through free agency, and you see teams walking away from it with really good players because of their contract situations."
That mindset couldn’t be more relevant as college programs flush with NIL dollars face the “bid wars” in both signing new players and holding onto current ones. Rhule sees the danger of impulsive NIL spending that empties the coffers quickly. He also mentioned leaving gaps down the roster. Instead, he’s brought in a pro-leaning discipline. With that, he can evaluate each NIL offer like an NFL front office would, always asking whether the long-term value matches the cost.
Rhule pulled another trick from the NFL handbook, which was mostly saving money for future opportunities. While college programs can’t roll over NIL funds like NFL salary caps, the principle remains the same to avoid blowing your budget so you have freedom later.
He said, "Now there’s differences. You can’t carry money over. The smart teams in the NFL carry money over and position themselves through the years. But that discipline, I think, is something that’s really, really unique. It’s hard because you get to know the players. You want to take care of everybody."
To keep things sharp, Rhule has a trusted NFL veteran advising behind the scenes. He boasted of his ace up my sleeve, "I brought in Pat Stewart, who spent a long time with the Eagles, Panthers, and also with the Patriots for most of his career. Having that set of eyes is really discipline. That’s going to be the key."
Stewart’s pro-level insight ensures each NIL commitment feeds into the team’s overarching strategy. Whether it’s filling immediate gaps, securing key contributors, or saving room for future portal stars.
That's a Smart Edge in a Chaotic Game
While other schools might go all-in on flashy NIL offers to chase a high-profile transfer, Nebraska is playing the long game. Especially to build sustainable depth, preserve flexibility, and treat every dollar like a cap hit. This mindset earns trust both inside and out.
Rhule believes this kind of structure could be key to bringing balance back to college football. "College football has been dominated by who can aggregate all the good players,” he said. “And hopefully a salary cap, if it holds, which I hope it does, hopefully that will allow for more parity and let the best teams win."
The ripple effects show up on the field, too. When players believe they’re part of a fair, stable system, they stick around. Retention becomes less about chasing the highest NIL paycheck and more about loyalty to a plan and teammates. For Nebraska, having a sturdy, cohesive unit year after year could be the difference between a winning season and a championship run.
