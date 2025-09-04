All Huskers

Matt Rhule Says 'No Red Flags' in Week of Prep for Home Opener with Akron

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule met with the media for the final time before the home opener. He said the team has practiced well in preparation for Akron, adding comments on the team's health, this weekend's recruiting, and what to expect from the Zips.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska has won six consecutive non-conference games under Matt Rhule, with MAC member Akron coming to Lincoln this Saturday.
Nebraska has won six consecutive non-conference games under Matt Rhule, with MAC member Akron coming to Lincoln this Saturday. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

LINCOLN—Matt Rhule knows what a team like Akron is bringing to Lincoln.

While at Temple in his first two seasons, Rhule and the Owls were underdogs multiple times against power programs. He said the message for games like these from the side looking for the upset is that you have nothing to lose.

"And everything in the world to gain," Rhule said. "You have a bunch of players on your team who believe that they should be playing at the highest level and know that they're good players."

dark. Next. Nebraska Football Season Central. Nebraska Football Season Central

Rhule has a message to his team, being on this side of a matchup that is project to be lobsided.

"We don't ever want to play the brand; we want to play the man," Rhule said. "I want to see them go out and play. They love to play. They love to play at home."

Rhule said his team wasn't great at going into games the same, whether they be Ohio State or Kent State.

"You guys probably always hear me say don't listen to the outside noise. Don't listen to this. Don't listen to that. That's just really a mindset of what do we say as football players to ourselves? I've got to play a certain level. So, just do that," Rhule said.

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. picks up six yards against Cincinnati in Kansas City
Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. picks up six yards against Cincinnati in Kansas City / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rhule said the team is pretty healthy, but they are still waiting to see how much Jacory Barney plays after his hit from the Cincinnati game.

"I think we're pretty healthy," Rhule said. "We'll have to see where Jacory's at. He's been limited this week. He'll play in the game, just what his volume is or his role will be (is still to be determined."

Barney and one of his defensive counterparts practiced well this week, something that Rhule and the rest of the coaches noticed.

"He and (Vincent) Shavers changed the whole practice yesterday," Rhule said. "Their intensity and their commitment to just showing up at practice and loving the game is so infectious that we feel it when Jacory's not out there."

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen before the 2025 Cincinnati game.
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen before the 2025 Cincinnati game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

As for 2025 Zips, Rhule said the offense has some wrinkles that can be problems for defenses.

"It's as creative of an offense as you'll ever see," Rhule said. "They utilizie a two-quarterback system. They look to the sideline/use the headset at a high level, see what you're in; try to attack it.

"They have a bunhc of dynamic stuff. They're running three level passing concepts with run plays and speed sweeps with corner routes."

On the defensive side...

"They're stout. They're physical. They're strong," Rhule said. "They're D-line plays with tremendous energy and explosiveness. They don't give up big plays."

Akron Zips wide receiver Marcel Williams
Akron Zips wide receiver Marcel Williams gestures to Akron Zips wide receiver Tim Grear, Jr. during warmups before the season opener against Wyoming, Aug. 28, 2025, at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio. / Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.

Coverage

  • Refresh the page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.

More info

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
  • Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
  • Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football