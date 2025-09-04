Matt Rhule Says 'No Red Flags' in Week of Prep for Home Opener with Akron
LINCOLN—Matt Rhule knows what a team like Akron is bringing to Lincoln.
While at Temple in his first two seasons, Rhule and the Owls were underdogs multiple times against power programs. He said the message for games like these from the side looking for the upset is that you have nothing to lose.
"And everything in the world to gain," Rhule said. "You have a bunch of players on your team who believe that they should be playing at the highest level and know that they're good players."
Rhule has a message to his team, being on this side of a matchup that is project to be lobsided.
"We don't ever want to play the brand; we want to play the man," Rhule said. "I want to see them go out and play. They love to play. They love to play at home."
Rhule said his team wasn't great at going into games the same, whether they be Ohio State or Kent State.
"You guys probably always hear me say don't listen to the outside noise. Don't listen to this. Don't listen to that. That's just really a mindset of what do we say as football players to ourselves? I've got to play a certain level. So, just do that," Rhule said.
Rhule said the team is pretty healthy, but they are still waiting to see how much Jacory Barney plays after his hit from the Cincinnati game.
"I think we're pretty healthy," Rhule said. "We'll have to see where Jacory's at. He's been limited this week. He'll play in the game, just what his volume is or his role will be (is still to be determined."
Barney and one of his defensive counterparts practiced well this week, something that Rhule and the rest of the coaches noticed.
"He and (Vincent) Shavers changed the whole practice yesterday," Rhule said. "Their intensity and their commitment to just showing up at practice and loving the game is so infectious that we feel it when Jacory's not out there."
As for 2025 Zips, Rhule said the offense has some wrinkles that can be problems for defenses.
"It's as creative of an offense as you'll ever see," Rhule said. "They utilizie a two-quarterback system. They look to the sideline/use the headset at a high level, see what you're in; try to attack it.
"They have a bunhc of dynamic stuff. They're running three level passing concepts with run plays and speed sweeps with corner routes."
On the defensive side...
"They're stout. They're physical. They're strong," Rhule said. "They're D-line plays with tremendous energy and explosiveness. They don't give up big plays."
You can watch the full media session from Thursday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Refresh the page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
More info
- Huskers-Zips stats matchup
- Nebraska depth chart
- Gameday flip sheet
- Nebraska pregame notes
- HuskerMax game page
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.