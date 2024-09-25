Nebraska Football Commit Malcolm Simpson Visits Texas
In recruiting, getting a commitment is a big deal. Making sure that commitment holds is even tougher when recruits continue to take visits before getting to signing day.
Some programs, like Oklahoma, will pull a scholarship offer if a commit visits somewhere else. Others have been known to encourage the recruit to take as many visits as they can. Whichever strategy coaches go with, fans tend to get worried when a commit does make additional visits.
Just this past weekend, a Nebraska commit made a visit to an old rival. Four-star defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson has been committed to the Big Red since June. He's one of 19 commits in the 2025 class for the Huskers so far.
On Saturday, the 6-3, 255-pound prospect was in Austin for the Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe game. The Longhorns rolled 51-3.
This is the first visit for Simpson since he committed to Nebraska. It does not appear a Texas scholarship has been offered to the talented athlete so much as the Hitchcock, Texas, native decided to take an unofficial visit to the home state school.
There haven’t been any predictions made for this flip as of this week. This will be something to keep an eye on moving forward as this 2025 class wraps up over the next few months.
