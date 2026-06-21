National Talent Flocks to Lincoln for Nebraska's Battle of the Boneyard Event

Lincoln played host to some of the biggest names in high school football.

June 20 marked arguably the most talent-rich unofficial visitor list NU has ever hosted, and that star power was on full display throughout the afternoon. The Huskers' second annual Battle of the Boneyard 7-on-7 tournament was forced indoors due to weather, but that didn't stop hundreds of Husker fans from packing the Hawks Championship Center.

Here's a recap of everything that happened, including top performers and the new scholarship offers the Big Red extended as a result.

Team TOA Takes Home the Championship

Team TOA of Long Beach (CA) captured the Battle of the Boneyard championship behind a roster loaded with high-profile talent. Among the group's headliners were five-star Miami cornerback commit Donte Wright, five-star UCLA athlete commit Juju Johnson, and Nebraska cornerback commit Jailen Hill.

For Husker fans, Hill's performance was one of the biggest takeaways on the afternoon. The four-star defensive back, who committed to NU on June 16, helped his team secure the championship, intercepting one of 2027 five-star quarterback Israel Abrams' passes. Throughout the day, Hill consistently showed why he's considered one of the top defensive backs in the state of California. He even chipped in on the offensive end and proved just how athletic he truly is.

Johnson also drew plenty of attention during his return to Lincoln. The five-star UCLA commit was once a priority target for Addison Williams and Nebraska's staff before choosing the Bruins in May. While his commitment status hasn't changed, his fourth unofficial visit to campus was intriguing. In today's era of recruiting, maintaining relationships matters. Johnson being in attendance doesn't necessarily help the Big Red, but it certainly doesn't hurt either.

The Nation's No. 1 and No. 2 QBs in 2027 Were Both in Lincoln

Even though only one of them competed, the top two quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, were both in Lincoln on Saturday night. Five-star Nebraska commit Trae Taylor was on campus for his official visit alongside several fellow Husker pledges, while five-star Miami commit Israel Abrams suited up for Midwest BOOM one final time.

Abrams, from Montini Catholic (IL), already shares a relationship with Taylor. The two were seen embracing during the event, continuing a friendship and (likely) light-hearted rivalry that has developed throughout their careers.

Last fall, the pair met on the field in one of the most statistically impressive quarterback duels in all of high school football. Abrams led his team to victory while throwing for 568 yards and four touchdowns. Taylor added 505 passing yards and eight touchdowns of his own.

Regardless of where each player is committed, having the nation's top two quarterbacks in the same recruiting class under one roof was a unique moment for Nebraska fans. It's not often that two prospects of that caliber find themselves in Lincoln at the same time, if ever. It truly was a sight to see.

The Stars Were Out

Over a dozen current and former Husker players and coaches were in attendance throughout the event. From Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen to Roy Manning and Corey Brown, nearly Nebraska's entire coaching staff spent the afternoon evaluating talent and interacting with recruits.

For fans, the event offered far more than a chance to watch high-level 7-on-7 take place. Former players such as Emmett Johnson and Jordan Westerkamp mingled with the likes of TJ Lateef, while also offering photo and autograph opportunities throughout the day.

Outside of the Nebraska Football Fan Day event that took place in the spring of 2025, this was maybe the biggest opportunity for fans of the Big Red to see and meet members of past, present, and future teams.

After a great conversation with @MozeeJ43 I am blessed to receive my 7th D-1 offer #AGTG pic.twitter.com/hVgbzYUzfZ — Israel “Izzy” Johnigan (@IsraelJohnigan) June 20, 2026

Huskers Extending Offers Throughout the Weekend

Nebraska took full advantage of the final recruiting weekend of June, extending scholarship offers to north of 16 prospects who attended the Battle of the Boneyard and Big Man Camp.

The majority of those offers went to players in the 2028 and 2029 recruiting classes, continuing a trend that has become routine for Matt Rhule's staff. Rather than waiting for prospects to become household names, NU is working to identify talent early on and build relationships before the rest of the country catches up.

That approach has paid off in the 2027 cycle, where several current Husker commits received offers from the Big Red after camping as underclassmen. Judging by the number of offers handed out this weekend, the staff appears intent on repeating the process in future years.

From talented skill-position players to big-bodied linemen on both sides of the ball, the Huskers left the weekend with several new names to watch moving forward.

Red Sea Rising Reveal

Nebraska's rumored uniform update was finally unveiled during the closing moments of the Battle of the Boneyard event.

Beginning this fall, the Huskers will take the field with some (slightly) updated threads. The most noticeable change is the removal of the "Winning Tradition" patch, though adjustments were also made to the shoulder striping and overall jersey design. As expected, reactions on social media ranged from excitement to concern.

Ultimately, the uniforms won't determine NU's success in 2026. The results on the field will matter far more than what the players are wearing. Even so, the reveal provided an exciting conclusion to one of the program's busiest recruiting weekends of the year.

Now, the pace around Nebraska football is expected to slow throughout July. Fans left the weekend with a glimpse of the Huskers' new uniforms and a look at many of the recruits who could help shape the program's future in 2027 and beyond.