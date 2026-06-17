Four-Star Defensive Back Jailen Hill Commits to Nebraska Over Washington, Indiana

The Huskers are beginning to stockpile talent in the secondary for future years.

On Wednesday evening, four-star cornerback prospect Jailen Hill of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, committed to the Big Red. The 6-foot-3 cornerback is regarded as the No. 32 player at his position in the 2027 class, per Rivals. Hill chose Nebraska over 24 other Division I schools, including USC, Washington, and Notre Dame.

Here's the latest on the lanky blue-chip defensive back who became NU's newest addition to the 2027 recruiting class.

Hill's Top Schools

The Big Red secured a commitment from a high-upside prospect hailing from one of the best high school football programs in the entire country. Hill, who plays for national powerhouse St. John Bosco, chose Nebraska over several top-tier national schools.

Most notably, the California native held two Big Ten programs on the West Coast near the top. Even so, Nebraska's second-year defensive backs coach, Addison Williams, was able to pull him out.

NU battled the likes of Washington, USC, and Indiana for Hill's eventual commitment, though programs like Alabama, Notre Dame, Miami, and more were also in the mix. The blue-chipper was sought after from coast to coast, but in the end, Hill chose Lincoln to call home. His commitment gives Nebraska its fourth secondary addition of the cycle.

Nebraska's 2027 Recruiting Class to Date

As of late, the Huskers have been rounding into form. To end May, Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley helped NU receive commitments from three offensive linemen in their first high school recruiting class. At the time, it moved Nebraska's total number of commitments to 11 and saw the class rank rise as high as 15th nationally.

With Hill secured, he gives the Huskers class its 19th committed recruit. In addition to that, Nebraska's class ranking is sure to rise. The California native becomes NU's ninth four-star (or better) pledge in the class, three times as many as the Big Red signed in 2026.

Husker's Cornerback Outlook Following 2026

There are 12 players on Nebraska's 2026 roster listed as cornerbacks. Of them, only two are set to exhaust their eligibility after this year. However, those upperclassmen are by and far the most experienced of the group.

Most notable to Husker fans are Andrew Marshall and Donovan Jones. Marshall started all 13 games for the Big Red last fall and was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection as a result. Jones also started every game in 2025, and heads into his sophomore season projected to do the same.

Other expected contributors include 2026 signee Danny Odem and FIU transfer Victor Evans III. Odem was the former No. 19 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports. Evans III brings 29 career games of experience with him to Lincoln from the CUSA.

Cornerbacks on Nebraska Roster:

Andrew Marshall- Senior Victor Evans III- Senior Jeremiah Charles- Junior Blye Hill- Junior Donovan Jones- Sophomore Braylen Prude- Sophomore Amare Sanders- Sophomore Larry Tarver Jr.- Sophomore Khamir Prescott- Sophomore Mario Buford- Sophomore Bryson Webber- Redshirt Freshman Danny Odem- Freshman

Real relationships matter in this game. Grateful for my guy, Coach Addison Williams, and Nebraska Football for stopping by East Ridge High School to recruit and evaluate our players. Something special is happening at The Ridge. 🤝🏾 @CoachWilliams_7 @HuskerFBRecruit… pic.twitter.com/5Gr6N4aWA5 — Coach Campbell | DFO East Ridge (@Diondraecampbe2) May 14, 2026

NU's Secondary Play is Among the Nation's Best

Whatever Addison Williams is doing, Nebraska needs more of it. Since joining Rhule's staff in December of 2024, the 17-year collegiate coaching veteran has put the Huskers' secondary near the top of the sport in several key statistical categories in just one season. Technically speaking, he doesn't even have his own guys yet.

In year one, Williams coached a unit that surrendered the third fewest passing yards per game in all of college football. The year before that, as defensive coordinator at UCF, the Knights' defense allowed the fewest passing yards per game among all Big 12 teams in 2023. Simply said, success follows him wherever he goes.

In addition to that, Williams has gained commitments from five defensive backs in 1.5 years. The first came from Danny Odem, a five-star recruit. Now, the Huskers have four blue-chip prospects committed in the class that directly follows. And if he has his way, they may not be done quite yet. He's putting on a coaching masterclass on and off the field. It won't be long before he's able to parlay that into another defensive coordinator job, so enjoy it while it lasts.

What Hill's Commitment Means

For one, Nebraska is getting a proven defensive back. That's a testament as much to his skill as it is to the league he plays in. As a high school recruit creating a name for himself in the Trinity League, widely regarded as one of the best high school football conferences in the country, that's impressive enough. He'll come to Lincoln as battle-tested as any defensive back on the roster was as a prep recruit.

It also means the rich get richer. Though some among the fan base raise concerns about the lack of recruiting success up front, the defensive back rotation in future years may be the brightest of any position group on the team. Hill's commitment only argues that more.

Now, Nebraska's staff can turn its full attention towards rounding out positions of need. By the middle of June, the Huskers have one less position group to worry about in 2027. Time will tell how the class rounds out, but don't be surprised if it climbs as high as 22-24 commitments this cycle.