Nebraska Welcomes Eight Recruits for Final Official Visit Weekend of June

The Big Red's final official visit weekend of June could be the most important of them all.

After welcoming 15 official visitors over the weekend of June 5 and another seven the following week, Nebraska is expected to host eight more members of the 2027 recruiting class on Friday.

Six of the eight prospects expected in Lincoln are already committed to the Huskers. With the recruiting dead period set to begin shortly after, NU will have one final opportunity to strengthen the foundation of its class while also making a push for one of the nation's top remaining wide receivers.

Here's the latest on the prospects who have already pledged, along with two priority targets expected to be on campus this weekend.

Trae Taylor- No. 8 National, No. 1 Quarterback

Nebraska is hosting the nation's No. 1 quarterback, but for Husker fans, that should come as no surprise. Trae Taylor, who has been committed to the Big Red since May 1, 2025, will make the short trip from downtown Lincoln to campus for what will be his 19th visit.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal-caller has had a busy month. Over the weekend of June 5, Taylor helped peer-recruit prospects taking their own official visits to Lincoln. Last week, he competed at the OT7 Finals. Now, he'll take his official visit to Nebraska as a five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback in the 2027 class, per 247Sports.

Expect the Huskers to roll out the red carpet. Even so, Taylor's recruitment has long since moved beyond NU proving itself to him. This weekend is more about showing face, building chemistry with fellow commits, and continuing to recruit alongside the coaching staff. That effort becomes especially important with the No. 13 pass-catcher in the cycle expected to join him on campus.

Tory Pittman III- No. 52 National, No. 3 Safety

In-state prospect Tory Pittman III of Millard North will visit Nebraska for the first time since March 7, according to On3. The No. 3 safety in the 2027 recruiting class, per 247Sports, has already visited Lincoln 15 times.

Since committing to the Huskers in August of 2025, Pittman has remained one of the crown jewels of NU's recruiting class. As one of the highest-rated in-state prospects this century, keeping him home will continue to be a priority for the coaching staff through signing day.

The four-star safety is coming off an official visit to LSU but remains committed to the Big Red. This weekend allows Addison Williams and the rest of Nebraska's staff to solidify their relationship before the recruiting dead period begins.

Khalil Taylor- No. 82 National, No. 13 Wide Receiver

Few, if any, uncommitted targets remain more important to Nebraska than Khalil Taylor. The No. 13 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class is expected in Lincoln this weekend despite Penn State remaining the favorite to land him.

A Pennsylvania native, Taylor's relationship with the Huskers is not new. NU became his first scholarship offer back in November of 2023. Since then, the four-star pass-catcher has seen his recruitment take off, collecting 31 Division I offers as of June 17.

Even so, the Big Red remain near the top of his list. Khalil Taylor's relationship with fellow 2027 commit Trae Taylor has helped Nebraska stay involved for several months, and the Huskers will now get the final official visit before his July 6 commitment date. If Matt Rhule and company are going to pull off the upset, this weekend will likely be their last and best opportunity to do so.

Amir Brown- No. 386 National, No. 29 Running Back

The Huskers' lone running back commit in the 2027 class is also expected to be in town. Amir Brown, a composite four-star prospect according to 247Sports, will make his fifth trip to Lincoln. He currently ranks as the No. 29 running back in the country heading into his senior season.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound ball carrier from Rolesville High School (N.C.) chose Nebraska over 38 other Division I programs. Since announcing his commitment in November of 2025, Brown has already returned to campus twice.

Shortly after his pledge, there was some expectation that Brown would continue exploring his options. However, that is no longer the case. The four-star publicly shut down his recruitment in early May and remains one of the most solid commitments in NU's class. When he arrives in Lincoln this weekend, there will be little question surrounding where he plans to play his college ball, though things can change.

Antayvious Ellis- No. 721 National, No. 85 Wide Receiver

Former Texas resident Tay Ellis will also be in town this weekend. The No. 85 wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class is expected to finish out his high school career alongside Trae Taylor at Millard South. He currently ranks as the top-rated wide receiver in Nebraska and the No. 5 overall prospect in the state.

Ellis became the third member of NU's 2027 haul when he committed in November of 2025. Friday's visit will mark his fifth trip to Lincoln and provide another opportunity to familiarize himself with his future home.

Only Taylor has embraced the peer-recruiting role more than Ellis. He helped convince five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson to travel to campus earlier this month and is expected to play a similar role as the Big Red makes one final push for Khalil Taylor. Rankings aside, he's played a crucial role in assembling this class.

Jayden Travers- No. 726 national, No. 90 Defensive Lineman

The first defensive lineman to join Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class, Jayden Travers, will return to Lincoln for the third time. The St. Frances Academy (MD) product committed to the Huskers in December of 2025, choosing the Big Red over Michigan and Miami.

Travers is listed at 6-foot-3, 260 pounds, but his athletic profile is what truly stands out. According to 247Sports, the Maryland native possesses 33.5-inch arms and 11-inch hands, measurements that would already be considered comparable to NFL Draft picks along the defensive line. Ahead of his senior year, he still has room to grow.

NU's staff appears to value that versatility. While Travers currently plays everywhere along the defensive front, his measurables could allow him to do the same collegiately. For now, he'll return to campus as an interior recruit, but don't be surprised if Roy Manning leads his development in Lincoln.

Matt Erickson- No. 752 National, No. 68 Offensive Tackle

Millard North product Matt Erickson will be on campus for the first time since March 12. The longtime Husker commit has already visited Lincoln 15 times, and Friday will mark his first trip in an official capacity.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound offensive tackle is one of the more sizeable recruits Rhule's staff has ever secured. Erickson chose Nebraska over nine other Division I programs back in September of 2025, and it doesn't appear likely he's entertaining the idea of looking anywhere else.

Regarded as the No. 6 player in the state of Nebraska, Erickson also competes in both basketball and track. His multi-sport athleticism is something the Huskers staff likes. This weekend will provide another opportunity for the Big Red to reinforce a relationship that appears to be as strong as ever before.

Seager Milholen- No. 881 National, No. 40 Tight End

Nebraska secured its first tight end commitment in the 2027 class when 6-foot-6, 255-pound Georgia native Joey Hunter pledged to the Huskers over the weekend of June 5. Now, the coaching staff appears intent on adding a second player at the position.

Seager Milholen of Bishop Gorman (NV) is expected to be on campus this weekend. The three-star tight end also stands 6-foot-6 and earned a scholarship offer from the Huskers on June 1. Earlier this month, he camped in Lincoln with his high school team. Less than three weeks later, he'll make the trip back for an official visit.

Following Ahmad Hudson's commitment to LSU, tight end became one of the more intriguing position groups to watch for in NU's 2027 class. The Huskers appear eager to take two players at the position, and Milholen has emerged as their top remaining target. While his timeline remains unclear, Nebraska is viewed as the favorite entering the weekend. A positive experience upon his return could put the Big Red in position to secure his commitment as early as this weekend.