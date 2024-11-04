Nebraska Bowl Projections After Disappointing Loss to UCLA
After Nebraska's disappointing loss to UCLA dropped them to 5-4 on the season, the Huskers are still searching for their sixth win that would earn them bowl eligibility. With three games remaining in the season, all Nebraska has to do is win one more game to punch their ticket to the postseason.
ESPN writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach have updated their bowl projections after Week 10. Unlike last week, both Bonagura and Schlabach agree on where the huskers will be playing. They both predict that Nebraska will be playing in the Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. This bowl game will be played at Chase Field at 5:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 26. While both writers are in agreement about the location, they disagree on who the Huskers’ opponent will be.
Bonagura predicts that Nebraska will take on Baylor, while Schlabach is predicting a match-up with TCU. Baylor is currently on a three-game winning streak after starting their season 1-4. Head coach Dave Aranda has been on the hot seat for the last year and a half, but his team is starting to play good football down the stretch of 2024.
TCU is 5-4 and has had a very inconsistent season. There are some weeks, when the Frogs look like a potent offensive team who are capable of scoring with practically anyone they face. However, the Frogs have real turnover problems, and their defense is a liability at times.
These two teams just faced off against each other on Saturday with Baylor winning 37–34 on a game-winning field goal. Either one of the teams would provide an intriguing matchup for the Huskers. A trip to Phoenix would also be a very different experience from the last bowl game that the Huskers went to in Nashville back in 2016.
However, the Huskers have to win one more game before a bowl game is possible.
