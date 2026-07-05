Nebraska True Freshman Running Back Jamal Rule Arrives at the Right Time

College football programs would rather not play true freshmen. Programs would rather give the kids a year to mature, get reps and get stronger. Learn behind experienced players, learn the system, grow mentally and physically. Make inevitable mistakes on the practice field, not in games.

Nebraska is no exception.

But Huskers true freshman running back Jamal Rule might be an exception.

Rule, one of the stars of Nebraska’s spring game, recently was cited by CBS Sports as one of 11 Big Ten true freshmen to watch who could have an immediate impact in 2026.

There is buzz around the Nebraska program regarding Rule, a 6-foot, 205-pound, three-star recruit from Charlotte, N.C. In the spring game, Rule scored on a 75-yard touchdown sprint and had 119 yards on 10 carries. He also caught a pass for 15 yards.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule certainly has noticed. The early enrollee has them talking around the Huskers’ program and around Lincoln, too.

What Rhule said about Rule

“Jamal had a really good spring,” Rhule told reporters after the spring game. “What he looked like today, he looked like all spring long. He’s very conscientious. He’s big, he’s tough, he’s fast, he’s got home run ability.”

Rule comes along at an opportune time for himself and Nebraska, which lost 2025 Big Ten Running Back of the Year Emmett Johnson to NFL Draft and the Kansas City Chiefs. Without Johnson, who gained a conference-leading 1,451 yards on the ground last season, the Huskers’ running back room was a serious question mark coming into the season.

Now, Nebraska is dealing with the arrest of presumed starting running back Mekhi Nelson in Key West, Fla. Nelson was arrested last week, charged with aggravated battery, as first reported by Pete Nakos, of On3.

Nelson’s legal ramifications are unknown as well as how this will affect his football status.

What CBS Sports said about Jamal Rule

CBS Sports writer Brad Crawford wrote this about Rule in selecting him as a Big Ten freshman to watch: “Some would say he was overlooked a bit by the elite programs during the recruiting process, but this three-star out of Charlotte, North Carolina, was identified early as a must-have for the Huskers and checked every box for coach Matt Rhule and his staff.

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule waits to take the carry in the Huskers' spring game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

“Virginia Tech, Michigan State and Syracuse were in on Rule as well, but Nebraska won his commitment and may have grabbed an unexpected freshman starter as a result.

“Hoping to prove a point during spring camp, Rule showed aggression and ran hard on every rep. The expectation is that the Huskers will take a by-committee approach in the run game this season following the departure of leading rusher Emmett Johnson, and Rule should get some totes along with Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson."

Rhule, whose Huskers face a brutal schedule in 2026, said after the spring game that Rule is “certainly preparing to play this year as a freshman.”

What it could mean for the offense

An established running attack certainly could help new quarterback Anthony Colandrea and the offense. If Rule is the real deal, Nebraska’s now uncertain running back room could become a much-needed strength.

A running back who can break a big play would add a dimension to the Huskers’ offense that could allow them to run on obvious passing downs and keep defenses off-balance.

Opponents might be forced to specifically game-plan for that aspect of the Huskers’ offense. That added defensive focus on the running game could mean less attention paid to the passing attack — a potential Nebraska advantage.

A strong passing game begins with a strong ground game. That was a go-to, bread-and-butter Nebraska strategy for years.

Everyone will know soon enough, as the season begins in a mere two months.

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