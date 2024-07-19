All Huskers

Nebraska Doubles Up for Football and Volleyball Fan Days

Nebraska football and volleyball will rule the day as both sports choose to share and allow fans to meet the fall season stars in the same 24 hours.

Enrique Alvarez-Clary

Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Fans watch as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks warm up before their match at Memorial Stadium.
Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Fans watch as the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks warm up before their match at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

This could be the best collaboration between Huskers football and volleyball since last August.

Nebraska football announced that its annual fan day will be on Aug. 24 and will once again take place inside the Hawks Championship Center. Fans of the Huskers will get a chance to meet and get autographs from not only the athletes but also the coaching staff.

Nebraska Cornhuskers football assistant coach Donovan Raiola and Dylan Raiola smile before the game against Indiana
Jan 3, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers football assistant coach Donovan Raiola (left) and Dylan Raiola smile before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Dylan is the top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The event will begin at 11 a.m. CDT and go until 12:30 p.m. Football begins its season a week later on Aug. 31 against the UTEP Miners.

What makes this a pseudo double-header is that the Nebraska volleyball team, which had already announced it would have its fan day on Aug. 24, adjusted the time of its event. Originally scheduled to take place inside the Devaney Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Husker volleyball will go an hour earlier from 9 to 11 a.m., allowing fans to attend both.

To make matters more interesting, Nebraska volleyball will also host its annual Red-White scrimmage later in the day at 6 p.m. CDT.

This will be fans' first look new Huskers Olivia Mauch (freshman-DS/Libero), Leyla Blackwell (transfer middle blocker from San Diego), Taylor Landfair (transfer outisde hitter from Minnesota), and Skylar Pierce (freshman OH). The Huskers also have some members of the NORCECA U21 Continental Championship gold medalists with Bergen Reilly (setter), Andi Jackson (MB), and Jaylen Reyes (assistant coach), as well as NORCECA Final Six silver medalists Merritt Beason (opposite), Lexi Rodriguez (libero) and Landfair.

Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Merritt Beason and middle blocker Andi Jackson go up to block Wisconsin Badgers
Oct 21, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Merritt Beason (13) and middle blocker Andi Jackson (15) go up to block Wisconsin Badgers outside hitter Sarah Franklin (13) during the fifth set at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Volleyball starts its three days later on Aug. 27 in Louisville, Ky., against the Kentucky Wildcats as part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase.

More information on the dual fan days will be released in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Enrique Alvarez-Clary

ENRIQUE ALVAREZ-CLARY

Enrique Alvarez-Clary, better known as Rico, is the Assistant Program Director at 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln, Nebraska as well as the Executive Producer for the Supernovas Radio Network which broadcasts every Omaha Supernovas match during the inaugural season of the Professional Volleyball Federation. A native of Nebraska, Rico first graduated from the prestigious Bellevue West High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Kearney where he also competed in Track & Field. Being behind the scenes for so long, Enrique has shifted into a more on-air role co-hosting the "Happy Hour" and lending his voice to many other shows on 93.7. Enrique focuses his coverage of Nebraska on football, volleyball, mens & womens basketball, softball, and track and field. When Enrique isn't covering Huskers Athletics you can find him hanging out with his wife Rachael and their two children Elliot (daughter) and Kade (son). Rico can be reached at rique2688@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @RadioRicoAC

Home/Football