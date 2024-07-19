Nebraska Doubles Up for Football and Volleyball Fan Days
This could be the best collaboration between Huskers football and volleyball since last August.
Nebraska football announced that its annual fan day will be on Aug. 24 and will once again take place inside the Hawks Championship Center. Fans of the Huskers will get a chance to meet and get autographs from not only the athletes but also the coaching staff.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. CDT and go until 12:30 p.m. Football begins its season a week later on Aug. 31 against the UTEP Miners.
What makes this a pseudo double-header is that the Nebraska volleyball team, which had already announced it would have its fan day on Aug. 24, adjusted the time of its event. Originally scheduled to take place inside the Devaney Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Husker volleyball will go an hour earlier from 9 to 11 a.m., allowing fans to attend both.
To make matters more interesting, Nebraska volleyball will also host its annual Red-White scrimmage later in the day at 6 p.m. CDT.
This will be fans' first look new Huskers Olivia Mauch (freshman-DS/Libero), Leyla Blackwell (transfer middle blocker from San Diego), Taylor Landfair (transfer outisde hitter from Minnesota), and Skylar Pierce (freshman OH). The Huskers also have some members of the NORCECA U21 Continental Championship gold medalists with Bergen Reilly (setter), Andi Jackson (MB), and Jaylen Reyes (assistant coach), as well as NORCECA Final Six silver medalists Merritt Beason (opposite), Lexi Rodriguez (libero) and Landfair.
Volleyball starts its three days later on Aug. 27 in Louisville, Ky., against the Kentucky Wildcats as part of the AVCA First Serve Showcase.
More information on the dual fan days will be released in the coming days.
