Nebraska Football Legend, Lexington Native Monte Kiffin Passes at 84
Monte Kiffin, the legendary creator of the 'Tampa 2' defense and a former Nebraska football player and assistant coach has died at the age of 84.
Ole Miss announced Kiffin's death on Thursday, adding that he was surrounded by family and friends in Oxford. He had been working as a defensive analyst for the Rebels under his son and current head coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin's collegiate coaching career began at Nebraska in 1966 after the Lexington native played with the Huskers in the early 1960s and had a brief professional career with the NFL after being a 15th round selection in 1964.
Kiffin later became a graduate assistant to defensive coordinator from 1969-76, aiding the Big Red to two national championships under Bob Devaney. After leaving Lincoln, he would move on to Arkansas and North Carolina State becoming a head coach with the Wolf Pack.
In 1995, Kiffin earned his first nod with the NFL as a defensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints. One year later, he began his legendary mark with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, concluding a 12 year run from 1996-2008 that featured the Super Bowl XXXVII crown and a Ring of Honor membership with the Bucs.
Kiffin would return to college football in 2009 to coach with his son at Tennessee. He was briefly the assistant head coach with USC from 2010-12 then returned to the NFL in 2013 with the Dallas Cowboys.
Kiffin was also an all-state selection in high school, aiding Lexington to an undefeated season in 1957 as an offensive and defensive tackle. He pushed the Minutemen to a number one ranking in Class A in football, and averaged nearly 17 points per contest during his senior season of basketball. He is also a Nebraska High School Hall of Famer for his success in his home town.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.