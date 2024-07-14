Nebraska Football Recruiting: 4-Star CB Picks Huskers Over Utah, TCU
Nebraska football has picked up a high level recruit for the Blackshirts.
Bryson Webber, a four-star cornerback out of Missouri City, Texas, committed to Matt Rhule and the Huskers Sunday. He's the fourth 247Sports Composite four-star recruit in the 2025 class for NU.
Webber picked Nebraska over TCU and Utah. He visited all three schools, as well as Baylor, in the month of June. He had also visited Oregon State.
The 6-3, 180-pound corner brings elite speed. Webber ran a 10.56 100 and 21.79 200 as a junior in track this past spring. Those would both be top-five marks across the state of Nebraska this past season.
Webber is the first commit for the Husker secondary since assistant coach Evan Cooper resigned July 5. Less than a week later, John Butler was officially hired to take over as the secondary coach and pass game coordinator.
Nebraska's 2025 class is up to 16 commits. The class ranks 29th nationally form 247Sports and is No. 10 in the Big Ten Conference behind Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Rutgers, Washington, Wisconsin, USC, and Maryland.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.