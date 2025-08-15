Nebraska Dylan Raiola Named to 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List
Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola was recently named to the prestigious 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List, joining just 81 other standout players from 40 FBS programs. This marks Raiola’s second preseason watch list recognition, following his inclusion on the Maxwell Award watch list last month.
Raiola enters his sophomore season coming off a historic freshman year in which he steered Nebraska to its first bowl game since 2016. A semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, Raiola rewrote the program’s freshman record book, throwing for 2,819 yards and completing 67.1% of his passes, the best mark among all freshmen nationally.
In the wake of his breakout showing against UTEP, Raiola was recognized as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, marking Nebraska’s first offensive recipient of the award since 2019. His efficiency and poise also placed him third in the nation in passing yards among first-year players, underscoring both his talent and his immediate impact on the Huskers’ offense.
Raiola’s debut wasn’t just statistically impressive; it signaled a potential turning point for Nebraska football. Leading the team to a bowl game after an eight-year drought speaks to his leadership as much as his arm talent. His national rankings in completion percentage and passing yards show that he wasn’t just a standout in Lincoln, but one of the most polished young quarterbacks in the country. With another offseason to grow in the system, expectations for year two are already climbing.
Raiola completed 275 of 410 passes for 13 touchdowns last season, highlighted by a career-best 297 yards and three scoring throws against Illinois. He capped the year by making history, becoming the first true freshman to guide Nebraska to a bowl win, going 22-of-30 for 224 yards and a touchdown in the 20-15 Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College.
Heading into his sophomore season, the stakes are high. Raiola has already proven he can deliver in pressure moments, but now he must elevate his game to cement himself as one of college football’s top young quarterbacks. A breakout year could not only propel Nebraska into Big Ten contention but also set the stage for national recognition, NFL draft buzz, and a revitalization of the program’s winning tradition.
The finalists for the 2025 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award will be revealed on Dec. 9, with the highly anticipated winner set to be crowned just a week later on Dec.16.
